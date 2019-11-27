Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting in Rivière-des-Prairies

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 7:33 am
Montreal police are investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made so far.
Montreal police are investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made so far. The Canadian Press/ Graham Hughes

One man is in critical condition after a shooting in Rivière-des-Prairies on Tuesday night.

According to police, several 911 calls were placed around 11:45 p.m. concerning gunshots on 61st Avenue close to 4th Avenue.

Related News

READ MORE: Stabbing, shots fired in separate Plateau-Mont-Royal incidents — Montreal police

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture says the gunman approached a parked car and fired shots.

Two men and one woman were in the car at the time, police say.

Couture says one of the men, age 21, suffered upper-body injuries after being shot multiple times and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

READ MORE: Man in hospital after downtown Montreal shooting

The woman, age 19, was hit at least once in the upper body, but officials do not fear for her life, Couture says.

Story continues below advertisement

The third occupant, a 20-year-old man, was reportedly unharmed.

Montreal police are investigating with the help of the force’s canine unit.

No arrests have been made.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PoliceGun ViolenceSPVMShots firedMontreal shootingMontreal crimeGunshotsRivière-des-PrairiesManuel CoutureMontreal gun violenceRiviere des Prairies shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.