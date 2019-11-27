Man taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting in Rivière-des-Prairies

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in critical condition after a shooting in Rivière-des-Prairies on Tuesday night.

According to police, several 911 calls were placed around 11:45 p.m. concerning gunshots on 61st Avenue close to 4th Avenue.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture says the gunman approached a parked car and fired shots.

Two men and one woman were in the car at the time, police say.

Couture says one of the men, age 21, suffered upper-body injuries after being shot multiple times and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The woman, age 19, was hit at least once in the upper body, but officials do not fear for her life, Couture says.

The third occupant, a 20-year-old man, was reportedly unharmed.

Montreal police are investigating with the help of the force’s canine unit.

No arrests have been made.