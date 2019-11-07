Menu

Crime

Man in hospital after downtown Montreal shooting

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 8:10 am
Crescent Street between De Maisonneuve Boulevard and Ste-Catherine Street was temporarily closed after police responded to reports of a downtown shooting Thursday morning.
Crescent Street between De Maisonneuve Boulevard and Ste-Catherine Street was temporarily closed after police responded to reports of a downtown shooting Thursday morning.

One man is in hospital after police say he suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body early Thursday morning.

Montreal police say officers were called to Crescent Street near Ste-Catherine Street before 1 a.m. with reports of gunshots fired.

READ MORE: 4 men arrested following downtown Montreal stabbing

According to police, the victim was conscious while he was transported to hospital. Officers do not fear for his life.

Investigators have set up a perimeter at the scene to determine what circumstances led to the shooting.

READ MORE: Montreal police go door to door after gunfire kills 1, injures 3

No arrests have been made.

