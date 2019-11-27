Strong outflow winds could reach 90 km/h in parts of the South Coast

Send this page to someone via email

A wind warning has been issued by Environment Canada for the Fraser Valley, Southeast Metro Vancouver, including Surrey and Langley, Greater Victoria, Howe Sound and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Strong outflow winds will develop overnight and could last through much of Wednesday. The winds are expected to be in the 50 to 70 km/h range but some areas could experience gusts up to 90 km/h.

Power outages and ferry delays are possible.

Wind Warning for the South Coast on Nov. 26th 2019 Global BC

The intense outflow winds will be caused by the combination of an Arctic ridge of high pressure in the B.C. Interior and a low pressure centre sitting south of the border.

Air is forced from high to pressure from the interior out to the coast. As the air gets funneled through the valleys it can pick up speed.

Outflow winds caused by arctic ridge of high pressure Global BC

