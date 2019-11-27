Menu

Weather

Strong outflow winds could reach 90 km/h in parts of the South Coast

By Kristi Gordon Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 1:04 am
B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov 26
WATCH: The Tuesday, November 26 2019 evening weather forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

A wind warning has been issued by Environment Canada for the Fraser Valley, Southeast Metro Vancouver, including Surrey and Langley, Greater Victoria, Howe Sound and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Strong outflow winds will develop overnight and could last through much of Wednesday. The winds are expected to be in the 50 to 70 km/h range but some areas could experience gusts up to 90 km/h.

READ MORE: B.C. weather outlook: get ready for a taste of winter

Power outages and ferry delays are possible.

Wind Warning for the South Coast on Nov. 26th 2019
Wind Warning for the South Coast on Nov. 26th 2019 Global BC

The intense outflow winds will be caused by the combination of an Arctic ridge of high pressure in the B.C. Interior and a low pressure centre sitting south of the border.

Story continues below advertisement

Air is forced from high to pressure from the interior out to the coast. As the air gets funneled through the valleys it can pick up speed.

Outflow winds caused by arctic ridge of high pressure
Outflow winds caused by arctic ridge of high pressure Global BC

Send your weather photos to weatherwindow@globaltv.com or to @KGordonGlobalBC on Twitter.

B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov 26
B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov 26
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winter weather, Wind, Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, Wind Warning, south coast, Outflow Winds
