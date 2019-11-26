Menu

Crime

Man arrested after allegedly showing up to police station on stolen motorcycle

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 26, 2019 2:41 pm
Halton police have charged a man after he allegedly rode a stolen motorcycle to pick up a newly released prisoner.
A Stoney Creek man is facing charges after police say he tried to pick up a recently released prisoner on a stolen motorcycle.

The man arrived at the Halton Regional Police station in Oakville on Monday, and police say officers determined the licence plate on the motorcycle he was riding was incorrect.

Police allege the bike’s vehicle identification number had been tampered with, and officers found the motorcycle had been reported stolen from Hamilton.

The man was subsequently arrested, and officers reportedly found him carrying three Schedule 1 substances and a Taser.

Kyle Brocklebank, 31, of Stoney Creek, has been charged with numerous offences, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon and tampering with a vehicle identification number.

