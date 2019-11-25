Menu

Traffic

Hamilton driver connected to fatal King Street hit-and-run turns himself in: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 7:57 am
Hamilton police are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian on King Street East on Friday.
Hamilton police are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian on King Street East on Friday. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Hamilton man who officers believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision with a pedestrian on King Street turned himself in to police over the weekend.

Investigators say 73-year-old Daniel Wilson is facing two charges: dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and failure to remain at a collision.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Hamilton’s east end

Wilson reportedly turned himself in at the Hamilton police’s east-end station on Saturday and made his first court appearance on Sunday.

Hamilton police say a pedestrian was hit by a Ford 150 pickup truck in the city’s east end on Friday around 11:30 a.m. near King Street East and Cameron Avenue South.

The 70-year-old Hamilton woman was walking westbound on King Street and attempting to cross Cameron Avenue South when she was hit.

READ MORE: 1 dead after collision in Stoney Creek

Investigators are looking for witnesses and are asking businesses and residences in the area to check their security systems for footage that may assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information can reach detectives at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.

