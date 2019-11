Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police say a pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the city’s east end.

Collision reconstruction teams say the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. near King Street East and Cameron Avenue South.

Police say the King between Kenilworth and Rosedale will be closed for “an extended period of time.”

