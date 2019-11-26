Lisa Blackburn acclaimed as Halifax’s new deputy mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Lisa Blackburn is Halifax’s new deputy mayor.

Blackburn, councillor for Middle/Upper Sackville-Beaver Bank-Lucasville, was elected by acclamation at Tuesday’s meeting of Halifax Regional Council.

READ MORE: Coming to Halifax council: Forum repair, plastic-bag ban, Dartmouth ice festival

She’ll take over from outgoing Deputy Mayor Tony Mancini, who held the position for the past 12 months.

“Council has some big decisions to make in the next year and serving as deputy mayor gives me a chance to visit with more residents in the municipality and hear how they feel about the issues facing us,” said Blackburn after she was acclaimed to the position.

With municipal elections are scheduled for October 2020, Blackburn will serve as the final deputy-mayor of this electoral term.

Story continues below advertisement

6:15 Deputy Mayor of Halifax attends Zero Waste Conference Deputy Mayor of Halifax attends Zero Waste Conference

Blackburn has served as a member of regional council since she won her seat in the last municipal election in October 2016.

She’s been a lifelong member of her district and currently lives in Beaver Bank with her husband Jamie Paterson. She has a daughter, Bronwyn, who is a third-year nursing student, and a stepdaughter who studies in Ontario.