Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Lisa Blackburn acclaimed as Halifax’s new deputy mayor

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 2:26 pm
Halifax's deputy mayor Lisa Blackburn poses with outgoing mayor Tony Mancini on Nov. 26, 2019. .
Halifax's deputy mayor Lisa Blackburn poses with outgoing mayor Tony Mancini on Nov. 26, 2019. . Jesse Thomas/Global News

Lisa Blackburn is Halifax’s new deputy mayor.

Blackburn, councillor for Middle/Upper Sackville-Beaver Bank-Lucasville, was elected by acclamation at Tuesday’s meeting of Halifax Regional Council.

READ MORE: Coming to Halifax council: Forum repair, plastic-bag ban, Dartmouth ice festival

She’ll take over from outgoing Deputy Mayor Tony Mancini, who held the position for the past 12 months.

“Council has some big decisions to make in the next year and serving as deputy mayor gives me a chance to visit with more residents in the municipality and hear how they feel about the issues facing us,” said Blackburn after she was acclaimed to the position. 

With municipal elections are scheduled for October 2020, Blackburn will serve as the final deputy-mayor of this electoral term.

Story continues below advertisement
Deputy Mayor of Halifax attends Zero Waste Conference
Deputy Mayor of Halifax attends Zero Waste Conference

Blackburn has served as a member of regional council since she won her seat in the last municipal election in October 2016.

She’s been a lifelong member of her district and currently lives in Beaver Bank with her husband Jamie Paterson. She has a daughter, Bronwyn, who is a third-year nursing student, and a stepdaughter who studies in Ontario.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HRMHalifax Regional MunicipalityHalifax Regional CouncilMunicipal PoliticsLisa BlackburnHalifax deputy mayor
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.