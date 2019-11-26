Stephen Colbert mocks Donald Trump’s ‘Fox & Friends’ call

Send this page to someone via email

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump called into the Fox News talk show Fox & Friends to discuss the impeachment process and the debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered with the 2016 election.

In response to what he called an “old-fashioned 53-minute conspiracy ramble,” Late Show host Stephen Colbert used his Monday night opening monologue to mock the president.

“With all the impeachment testimonies last week, Trump had a ton on his plate… also a lot to do,” he quipped. “But, he still found time to spend with his Fox & Friends.”

Colbert, 55, proceeded to play a clip from the lengthy morning show interview, in which Trump purported that Crowdstrike, an American cybersecurity company, was owned by “a Ukrainian,” and was responsible for a supposedly missing Democratic National Committee (DNC) server.

This Tuesday, June 14, 2016 file photo shows the entrance to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters in Washington. AP Photo/Paul Holston

“They gave the server to Crowdstrike, or whatever it’s called, which is a company owned by a very wealthy Ukrainian,” Trump claimed.

“I still want to see that server,” he continued. “The FBI’s never gotten that server. That’s a big part of this whole thing. Why did they give it to a Ukrainian company?”

Colbert then interjected.

“Here’s the thing about Crowdstrike in Ukraine: that’s not a thing. Crowdstrike’s an American company — not owned by a Ukrainian — and they’re so trustworthy that one of their big customers is the Republican party.

“Even Fox & Friends’ Steve Doocy tried to get the president to reel it in a little.”

In this Feb. 29, 2016 file photo, co-hosts Steve Doocy, from left, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade appear on the morning show ‘Fox & Friends’ in New York City. AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Colbert then played another clip.

“Why did they give [the hacked DNC server] to a Ukrainian company?” asked Trump, 73.

“Are you sure they did that?” asked Doocy. “Are you sure they gave it to Ukraine?”

“Well that’s the word is,” replied Trump.

Colbert joked: “I’ve got to say, getting fact-checked by Fox & Friends is like the Incredible Hulk telling you he doesn’t like you when you’re angry.

“For Pete’s sake, it’s 8 o’clock in the morning! At least let us get a cup of coffee before you start passing out the crazy pills!”

The remarks were met with a roar of laughter from the Late Show audience.

President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci) AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

Colbert then launched into one of his much-beloved impressions of the U.S. president, where he ranted about bizarre, fictional conspiracy theories.

“Wake up, everybody. Wake up. Look. Why were there chemtrails on the grassy knoll? Did vaccines cause Jeffrey Epstein? And how did we go to the moon, when once a month, the moon’s not even there?” he quipped.

The witty monologue concluded with a reference to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who launched the official impeachment inquiry against Trump on Sept. 24.

“It wouldn’t be a rambling Trump phone call without some mention of Nancy Pelosi,” joked Colbert.

In another clip, Trump continued: “I have to deal with crazy Nancy… I mean, she’s crazy as a… a bedbug.”

2:11 Trump claims Pelosi is using USMCA to get vote on impeachment Trump claims Pelosi is using USMCA to get vote on impeachment

In response, Colbert “fact-checked” Trump’s comment.

“Bedbugs are the opposite of crazy,” he said. “They are focused on their target, and they work as a team.

“Though, it is a great analogy for Nancy Pelosi, because when you get bedbugs, you’re the one who has to move out of the house,” he joked.