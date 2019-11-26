Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Anthony Henday Drive

Speed reductions for southeast leg of Edmonton’s Anthony Henday start Friday

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 12:21 am
Edmonton's Anthony Henday Drive.
Edmonton's Anthony Henday Drive. Karen Bartko, Global News

The City of Edmonton is warning of possible delays as a five-day speed reduction is put in place on the southeast section of Anthony Henday Drive to allow for construction.

The speed limit lowering will begin the evening of Nov. 29, and will affect both eastbound and westbound traffic approaching the 17 Street exit ramps.

The speed will be set at 40 km/h surrounding the area to allow road crews to install girders on the overpass.

Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time if they will pass through the area.

READ MORE: Anthony Henday connection open in south Edmonton

The work is expected to be completed by Dec. 4.

Drivers can check 511 Alberta for the latest real-time road conditions.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton TrafficEdmonton roadsAnthony Henday DriveEdmonton construction511 Albertayeg traffic17 street constructionedmonton road improvementhenday 17 streethenday delaysroad construction edmontontraffic delays edmonton
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.