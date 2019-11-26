Speed reductions for southeast leg of Edmonton’s Anthony Henday start Friday

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton is warning of possible delays as a five-day speed reduction is put in place on the southeast section of Anthony Henday Drive to allow for construction.

The speed limit lowering will begin the evening of Nov. 29, and will affect both eastbound and westbound traffic approaching the 17 Street exit ramps.

The speed will be set at 40 km/h surrounding the area to allow road crews to install girders on the overpass.

Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time if they will pass through the area.

The work is expected to be completed by Dec. 4.

Drivers can check 511 Alberta for the latest real-time road conditions.

