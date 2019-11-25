Menu

Canada

Opioid overdose prevention workshop hosted by UBC Okanagan

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 10:38 pm
Medical student Ariel Smith is offering free workshops on how to deal with an opioid overdose. .
Medical student Ariel Smith is offering free workshops on how to deal with an opioid overdose. . Courtesy: UBC Okanagan

UBC Okanagan held a free naloxone training session on Monday night.

The program was launched by Ariel Smith, a second-year medical student who realized that the general public is still largely unaware of how they can help in an emergency.

“Through conversations with family and friends, I recognized a huge knowledge gap still existed in our community,” Smith said.

“Especially considering the majority of opioid overdose deaths in B.C. happen to people living inside a private residence.”

Smith partnered with HOPE Outreach to offer free naloxone training sessions to people, businesses and volunteer organizations in the Okanagan.

“There is still a large stigma associated with opioids and naloxone training,” Smith said.

“In our workshops, we create a safe learning environment for people to ask questions, learn to recognize the signs of an overdose and practice with real equipment.”

