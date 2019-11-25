Menu

Vancouver property tax

City of Vancouver proposes 9.3% hike in fees, property tax for 2020

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 7:31 pm
FILE PHOTO - Residential and commercial buildings are pictured in Vancouver, British Columbia June 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

The City of Vancouver is considering an 9.3 per cent hike in taxes and fees hike as a part of its 2020 budget.

The figure is included in the city’s Draft 2020 Budget and Five-Year Financial Plan, set to be considered on Dec. 3.

READ MORE: Vancouver property taxes could rise up to 10% to cover recent council motions: staff

City of Vancouver City of Vancouver

The 9.3 per cent figure is a combination of an 8.2 per cent property tax hike and a 9.5 per cent utility fee hike. It also includes an 0.5 per cent tax shift from business to residential properties.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the city’s Draft 2020 Budget summary, that would translate to an additional $211 per year in tax for the median ($1.7 million) Vancouver detached home, and an increase in $143 in utility fees.

For the median condo unit, the tax hike would be about $89.

A breakdown of proposed tax and fee increases in Vancouver’s 2020 budget. City of Vancouver

“Property taxes are tied to assessed property value, which is set by BC Assessment,” said the city in a media release.

“The final property taxes and fees for 2020 will be set once a final budget is approved by Council following their December 10 meeting.”

The 2020 budget envisions $1.62 billion in spending, up $111 million over 2019.

READ MORE: Vancouver council approves 2% tax shift from businesses to homeowners

The city says budget spending is grouped into three categories, including fixed costs to maintain services at current levels, an estimated increase of $53.6 million.
Possible property tax hike in Vancouver next year

It also looks at filling service gaps, in areas such hiring 25 new police officers and 30 new firefighters, along with improving the building permit process, an estimated increase of $40 million.

And it covers spending for council’s priorities, such as boosting funding for social housing, for street cleaning, and to fund the city’s initiatives to counter climate change, an estimated $23.8 million.

READ MORE: Vancouver property tax set to jump 5%, city points to Employer Health Tax

In July, city staff had advised that property taxes could climb as high as 10 per cent in order to cover a series of motions by city councillors.

The city is hosting an interactive, online public information session on Thrusday Nov. 28 at 11:30 a.m., which can be accessed here.

People who wish to sign up to speak at the Dec. 3 council meeting can register here.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TaxProperty TaxVancouver city councilVancouver property taxVancouver property tax hikeVancouver taxesvancouver fee hike
