Hockey homecoming for Kelowna’s Jalen Luypen

Jalen Luypen, a WHL Edmonton Oil Kings hockey player, was getting a hard time from some teammates before practice in the Okanagan on Monday.

But when the Kelowna kid steps on the ice Tuesday to take down the Kelowna Rockets, it will be moment that’s been a long time coming.

“Seventeen years in the making,” Luypen said.

The young hockey player grew up in Kelowna, a diehard Rockets fan.

Edmonton Oil Kings announce new leadership group

“In 2004, I was in the building when the Kelowna Rockets won the Memorial Cup,” Luypen said.

Jalen Luypen was just two-years old at the time and learning to skate.

“I’d strap on the skates and he would push around a patio chair,” said Jeremy Luypen, Jalen’s father.

Jalen’s father, remembers it like it was yesterday.

Oil Kings head coach on NHL-WHL adjustment

“His whole dream was always to play in the WHL, he never talked about the NHL, just growing up a Rockets fan,” Jeremy Luypen said.

In fact as a young Kelowna Minor Hockey player, Jalen even lined up with the Kelowna Rockets for the national anthem before a game.

“I think I was about five or six now when I did the Rockets skate and now that I am finally here and get to play against the Rockets it’s a true honour,” Luypen said.

Luypen is now in his second year with the Oil Kings and the 17-year-old winger has already had some big moments, so far, in his WHL career.

Edmonton Oil Kings start preparing for 2019-20 season

Last year Luypen scored the Teddy Bear toss goal in front of 16,000 people at Rogers Arena in Edmonton.

But nothing can compare to Tuesday’s hockey homecoming in front of over 100 friends and family in Kelowna.

“It’s going to be a true milestone in by career,” Luypen said.

A milestone that because of league scheduling has had to wait for two years, as the Oil Kings only come to the Okanagan every other year.

Rocket Report Pavel Novak's parents' visit from Czech Republic

“It’s exciting times for all our B.C. kids, Jalen especially here in his home town growing up here. It’s just a great feeling for the kids to play in front of that,” said Oil King’s head coach Bran Lauer.

Jalen’s game plan for his hometown debut is simple.

“Win a hockey game,” Luypen said.

However Luypen has another goal, when asked how much he would like to stand on the blue line during the national anthem and start the game.

“It would be an amazing experience to do it in front of my family and friends. It would truly be an honour,” Luypen answered.

However, that’s always up to the head coach.

“I think he’ll maybe get a start here [in Kelowna],” Lauer said.

The Edmonton Oil Kings take on the Rockets on Tuesday at Prospera Place in Kelowna.