Homemade handgun, drugs seized in Calgary traffic stop

Calgary police have charged a Calgary man after drugs and weapons were found in a vehicle officers pulled over.

Officers stopped a vehicle they determined was registered to a person whose license was expired in the area of 26 Avenue and 36 Street S.E. on Monday, Nov. 18.

Two men were arrested at the time, police said. When officers searched the car, they found several weapons including a homemade gun.

Police also seized:

13.5 grams of methamphetamine

4.7 grams of fentanyl

A pellet gun

A large baton

.22 calibre ammunition

A machete

Bear spray

A bag with mask, gloves, tape, pliers and zip ties

Investigators said the items seized belonged to the passenger of the vehicle. The driver was released without charges and given a summons.

Matthew David Nemes, 28, was charged with 11 different offences including carrying a concealed weapon, having a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possessing a controlled substance.

Mask seized during Calgary traffic stop. Calgary Police Service Pellet gun seized during a Calgary traffic stop. Calgary Police Service

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 5.