Canada

Car crashed into building, driver received minor injuries: Kingston police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 2:08 pm
Updated November 25, 2019 2:09 pm
Police say the driver of the vehicle that struck a building on Montreal Street was treated for minor injuries.
Global Kingston

Kingston police are investigating after a car hit the side of a building on Montreal Street Monday afternoon.

Kingston police say they received a call at noon, after a red two-door car crashed into the corner of a former salon at 285 Montreal St.

The woman behind the wheel got out of the vehicle and walked to a nearby stretcher before being loaded into the back of an ambulance.

Const. Ash Gutheinz says the unidentified woman was treated for minor injuries.

Three fire trucks along with a Kingston fire mobile command unit were on site along with police and paramedics following the collision.

Kingston Fire and Rescue said there was no structural damage done to the building, but simply cosmetic damage.

Gutheinz says police are still investigating the scene.

