Liberals table new First Nations drinking water bill backed by $4.6B

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10 comments

  1. Bob B
    June 16, 2026 at 1:37 pm

    I suck c0cks

  2. Dallas Brodie
    June 16, 2026 at 11:33 am

    Awww look at all the white trash crying because First Nations are getting funding from the government and will continue to get funding from the government and there’s absolutely nothing you can do about it lol

  3. Dallas Brodie
    June 16, 2026 at 11:32 am

    I mean there’s more white people on welfare in Canada than any other race. I guess white people are the real parasites

  4. Anonymous
    June 16, 2026 at 11:16 am

    i bet they would find the money to drill wells, if the well produced 20 gallons per minute of wine

  5. elbow up great NWO leader
    June 16, 2026 at 11:08 am

    they give their chiefs and councils millions of dollars , it costs less then $1800.00 to drill a well, whare does all that money go ?? up their azzes ???? if they where that f poor then why are the first nations so against separation?

  6. Knotrofous
    June 16, 2026 at 10:22 am

    When reserve stop looking like slums and garbage dumps …..and they start taking some pride…..then maybe they should get some help!

  7. F*ck FN.
    June 16, 2026 at 10:10 am

    If these are such a caring people and wise stewards of the lands they say they own, why is this a thing? These super smart wizards should have figured their water out loooong before the dirty white man came along. And why then do their reservations look like huge dirty sh*tholes? Have they no pride in where they live?
    I rent a small house. Its old, falling apart but I maintain it out of pocket to keep it safe and clean. Why do I have to pay for these folks as well? They all look pretty rotund and well fed, capable. They can make all their trinkets and kill birds for feathers for there sacred bonnets and religion but cant be bothered to repair clean up etc.
    I know none of this truth will get by the censor, but its the truth none the less.

  8. Frustrated tax payer
    June 16, 2026 at 10:08 am

    Can we not just give everyone of these freeloaders a million dollars each and let them drink themselves to death !!!

  9. Anonymous
    June 16, 2026 at 8:41 am

    I wonder what they dipped their beaks into before the Europeans arrived.

  10. F*CK FN!
    June 16, 2026 at 8:36 am

    More money out the door to the parasites. I thought their drinking water was taken care of? cant fed the white man but the indian gets the millions. Go f8ck yourselves bloody parasites!

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Canada

Liberals table new First Nations drinking water bill backed by $4.6B

By Alessia Passafiume The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2026 8:21 am
4 min read
Click to play video: 'Pikangikum First Nation’s water crisis worsens'
Pikangikum First Nation’s water crisis worsens
Pikangikum First Nation is one of 39 Indigenous communities in Canada dealing with unsafe tap water, despite a decade of federal government promises to fix the issue. As Melissa Ridgen reports, Pikangikum is now facing a crisis on multiple fronts – Jun 2, 2026
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New legislation tabled by the government on Tuesday will create a legislative framework to protect drinking water in First Nations communities, Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty said.

But one chief who helped draft a previous version of the legislation warns that the bill’s vague language on First Nations’ right to clean drinking water will only leave communities worse off.

Gull-Masty told reporters on Parliament Hill that Bill C-37, tabled in the House of Commons on Tuesday, will “advance the critical work of addressing long-term drinking water advisories” and recognize First Nations jurisdiction over water on their lands.

She said the new bill is backed by $4.6 billion in funding over five years, describing the sum as the single largest commitment ever made to First Nations water protection.

This isn’t the first time the federal Liberals have put forward clean water legislation — but it is the first attempt by Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government to tackle the issue.

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C-37 states that the federal government will “further the progressive realization, for individuals on First Nation lands, of the human right to safe drinking water, as protected by the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.”

The previous bill introduced by the Trudeau Liberals, C-61, affirmed the “human right of every individual on First Nations land to have access to clean and safe drinking water in accordance with this Act.”

Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige, who helped draft the previous version of the bill, said First Nations communities have had enough of “progressive realization” and simply want the federal government to recognize they have a right to clean water.

“I’m absolutely concerned with that language in that bill,” she said Tuesday, adding that First Nations already have a human right to clean water.

Lawyer Michael Rosenberg, whose successful efforts to sue the federal government on behalf of some 260 First Nations led to the new water bill, told The Canadian Press the changes to the bill’s wording on human rights amount to “legal gymnastics.”

Click to play video: 'First Nations ask court to enforce drinking water settlement'
First Nations ask court to enforce drinking water settlement

“The federal government has turned a clear recognition of a right to safe drinking water on reserve into an aspirational policy that carries little accountability,” Rosenberg said.

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“This change appears to be a direct response to the fact that the federal government is still in court fighting First Nations to deny the right to safe drinking water on reserve.”

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Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler said the legislation offers a “strong starting point” for addressing the problem. The nations he represents currently have 16 long-term and eight short-term drinking water advisories.

“I have heard many governments over my years promise to make the necessary investments, but we remain in the same position. The legislation introduced today is not perfect but it addresses the most immediate needs of our communities,” Fiddler said in a media statement.

“It sets minimum standards for drinking water and affirms the inherent right of First Nations to hold jurisdiction in relation to water and wastewater.”

Fiddler said he still worries the legislation “may not adequately address the true costs of ending the water crisis on reserve.”

NDP Indigenous affairs critic Leah Gazan attacked the wording of the bill, calling it weaker than previous attempts by the Liberals to ensure clean and safe drinking water on reserves.

“In 2015, when the Liberal government was elected, they promised to end all water boil advisories. It is now 2026 and, in addition to not fulfilling that promise, they have now confirmed that they do not even recognize clean drinking water as a human right for First Nations,” Gazan said in a media statement.

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Gull-Masty said the new bill was written to “stand the test of time.”

The now-defunct C-61, introduced in 2023 by the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, died when Parliament was prorogued last year.

Click to play video: 'Mark Carney says First Nations clean water legislation coming next spring'
Mark Carney says First Nations clean water legislation coming next spring

Patty Hajdu, Trudeau’s Indigenous services minister, introduced the 2023 bill in response to the lawsuit against the government that was settled in 2021.

The text of that bill went beyond the terms of the settlement. It included an option for source water protection and recognition that First Nations have a human right to clean drinking water.

C-61 was opposed by the provinces of Alberta and Ontario, which warned that it would undermine resource development. The Trudeau-era bill was drafted with input from First Nations and nearly became law after weeks of study and debate before it died on the order paper.

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In January 2025 — months before the last federal election — Hajdu said she hoped whoever is “in government next time picks this up” and called C-61 “incredibly thoughtful legislation that was co-drafted with First Nations people.”

Gull-Masty promised last summer that the new bill would affirm First Nations’ human right to clean drinking water. She initially promised to introduce the legislation in the fall but failed to do so.

Some First Nations leaders, including Debassige, said they were not consulted on the new legislation.

The House of Commons is expected to rise by the end of this week for the summer break, which means the legislation likely won’t be debated or voted on until the fall.

— With files from Kyle Duggan

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