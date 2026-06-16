Canada imposes new Russian sanctions during G7 meeting with Zelenskyy

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Tuesday that Canada will impose new sanctions against Russia as its war in Ukraine continues.

Carney made the announcement during a meeting at the G7 summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The package will target 162 individuals, entities and vessels — all assets of the Russian war machine.

“We’re working more closely on production of drones together and we’ll discuss the next stage of that,” Carney said.

Zelenskyy thanked Canada for its support and said the working session on Ukraine was “great.”

“Our partners supported our messages, what we really need — energy package, we need, air defence, more patriot missiles,” he said. “Russia is not winning, and we have to push (Russian President Vladimir Putin) to end this war.”

Story continues below advertisement

A readout from the Prime Minister’s Office said Carney strongly condemned Russia’s latest attack on Kyiv, including the strike on the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, during his meeting with Zelenskyy at the G7 summit in France.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In 2026, Canada has provided $2.8 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, imposed sanctions on more than 3,400 individuals and entities as well as 600 vessels.

Last month, Carney announced Canada will contribute another $270 million to help Ukraine secure critical military capabilities in its defence against Russia’s full-scale invasion.

He made the announcement in Armenia, where he met with world leaders at the European Political Community summit, focused on strategic co-operation in politics, security and infrastructure.

“Prime Minister Carney underscored Canada’s support for Ukraine’s reconstruction, including opportunities to leverage Canadian expertise in energy, infrastructure, and clean technology, and noted the importance of continued reform to bolster Ukraine’s resilience,” said the readout.

Carney’s meeting with Zelenskyy is one of at least five bilateral meetings Carney will have Monday, including with the leaders of Italy, the United Arab Emirates, India and South Korea.

The first full day of the 2026 leaders’ summit will also include discussions about conflicts in the Middle East, and the pullback in foreign aid funding that is requiring a rethink of how the world handles international development needs.