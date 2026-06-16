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5 comments

  1. A
    June 16, 2026 at 8:55 am

    Looks like Chrystia Freeland has more canadian money to launder.

  2. Try This
    June 16, 2026 at 8:54 am

    Sanctions have been proven to be useless. So Carney doubles down and makes more useless sanctions.
    Why is he not going after Zelenskyy? There should have been an election 2 years ago. Why is Carney and the G7 insisting on Zelenskyy getting the approval of the Ukraine people to continue the war?

  3. Stockwell Day
    June 16, 2026 at 8:42 am

    Gotta love sanctions on Putin. He keeps a troll farm going just for us.
    Special.
    Now he gets more sanctions.
    His trolls like Peter Belinski are too cowardly to enlist.

  4. Alexei Novalny
    June 16, 2026 at 8:35 am

    Carney should have gone a lot further with these Russian war mongers.
    They will NEVER take Ukraine.
    Putin said this would take months.
    It’s now 5 years and 350,000 dead Russians.

  5. F*CK the Liberals
    June 16, 2026 at 8:26 am

    Wrong! Carney and the Liberal regime impose sanctions. NOT CANADA! Frankly I could care less anymore what Pukin and the Zit are doing.
    Go after Carney. He’s the fool poking the bear with his little stick.

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Canada

Canada imposes new Russian sanctions during G7 meeting with Zelenskyy

By Sarah Ritchie The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2026 8:20 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'UK seizes Russian oil tanker attempting to pass through English Channel'
UK seizes Russian oil tanker attempting to pass through English Channel
The U.K. says it has intercepted a Russian oil tanker trying to pass through the English Channel on Sunday, calling it part of Russia’s “shadow fleet” that’s used to avoid sanctions tied to its war on Ukraine. Vincent McAviney has more.
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Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Tuesday that Canada will impose new sanctions against Russia as its war in Ukraine continues.

Carney made the announcement during a meeting at the G7 summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The package will target 162 individuals, entities and vessels — all assets of the Russian war machine.

“We’re working more closely on production of drones together and we’ll discuss the next stage of that,” Carney said.

Zelenskyy thanked Canada for its support and said the working session on Ukraine was “great.”

“Our partners supported our messages, what we really need — energy package, we need, air defence, more patriot missiles,” he said. “Russia is not winning, and we have to push (Russian President Vladimir Putin) to end this war.”

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A readout from the Prime Minister’s Office said Carney strongly condemned Russia’s latest attack on Kyiv, including the strike on the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, during his meeting with   Zelenskyy at the G7 summit in France.

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In 2026, Canada has provided $2.8 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, imposed sanctions on more than 3,400 individuals and entities as well as 600 vessels.

Last month, Carney announced Canada will contribute another $270 million to help Ukraine secure critical military capabilities in its defence against Russia’s full-scale invasion.

He made the announcement in Armenia, where he met with world leaders at the European Political Community summit, focused on strategic co-operation in politics, security and infrastructure.

“Prime Minister Carney underscored Canada’s support for Ukraine’s reconstruction, including opportunities to leverage Canadian expertise in energy, infrastructure, and clean technology, and noted the importance of continued reform to bolster Ukraine’s resilience,” said the readout.

Carney’s meeting with Zelenskyy is one of at least five bilateral meetings Carney will have Monday, including with the leaders of Italy, the United Arab Emirates, India and South Korea.

The first full day of the 2026 leaders’ summit will also include discussions about conflicts in the Middle East, and the pullback in foreign aid funding that is requiring a rethink of how the world handles international development needs.

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