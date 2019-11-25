Menu

Environment

More hybrids and renewables: Study imagines Nova Scotia’s green future in 2030

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2019 9:39 am
A wind turbine is framed by a sun dog, an atmospheric phenomenon, on Dalhousie Mountain, N.S. on Friday, April 23, 2010.
A wind turbine is framed by a sun dog, an atmospheric phenomenon, on Dalhousie Mountain, N.S. on Friday, April 23, 2010. The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia’s largest environmental group has published a study that envisions a province where more than 40 per cent of cars are hybrids or electric, heat pumps are widespread and imported electricity replaces coal.

The report, commissioned by the Ecology Action Centre, assumes a future without coal-fired generation by 2030.

It argues “an effective emergency response to reducing carbon emissions” needs to occur in an era when leading climate scientists have warned carbon use must be limited to keep global warming to a maximum of 1.5 C.

The modelling exercise imagines an electricity grid supplied 90 per cent by renewable energy, and eight out of 10 buildings given major retrofits to reduce energy consumption.

Story continues below advertisement

The 61-page report, prepared by consultant Ralph Torrie, sees over 40 per cent of power generation coming from wind and roughly the same amount coming from hydroelectricity by 2030.

The report suggests a second transmission line should be built to New Brunswick, which would allow Nova Scotia to import hydroelectricity from Quebec.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
