Norfolk County OPP warning public about online dating scams after call from concerned resident

Norfolk County OPP are asking people to familiarize themselves with romance and online dating scams after recent reports that such attempted fraud has resurfaced in the area.

Police say they were contacted by a concerned member of the public around 11 p.m. Friday. The person told police she had some concerns after establishing an online relationship with a man she had met on a dating website.

While speaking online, the individual told police the man made several requests to send packages to her residence from the Philippines.

That’s when she became concerned and contacted police, OPP say.

The OPP is recommending individuals seek independent advice from family members, trusted friends or advisers any time they become suspicious of online activity. They say this is especially important if any offers involve money, personal information, time or commitment.

Police stress a need to read websites carefully because scammers often set up fake websites with very similar addresses to legitimate dating websites. They also say to never give out any personal information online.

For more information on fraud, call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or visit its website.