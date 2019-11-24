5-year-old Saint John cancer patient given room makeover by The Braedon Foundation

Send this page to someone via email

A Saint John charitable foundation brought Christmas early for the family of a five-year-old boy who has been battling cancer for more than a year.

In the span of a week, Jaxon Glazier’s bedroom has been transformed as a gift for the youth who was recently declared cancer-free.

The gift is courtesy of The Braedon Foundation.

It’s the brainchild of Tiffany Agnew, whose son Braedon fell critically ill in December of 2017 and died just five months later.

The foundation provides room makeovers or shopping sprees in memory of Braedon, who loved all things tech as well as spending money, according to his mom.

“If someone came in and decked out his room with all the coolest gadgets or if they took him on a shopping spree and let him spend a bunch of money… those things would have brought him a lot of happiness, so that’s exactly what we do.” Tweet This

There have already been six makeovers and two shopping sprees in just over a year.

The foundation also offers support for parents of sick kids in the form of free counseling once a month.

The room makeover proved to be an overwhelming gift to the entire family.

“Jaxon’s had a really rough fourteen months, so if anyone deserves (this), it’s definitely him,” said his mother Courtney Glazier.

“Last year we didn’t get to spend Christmas home. We spent it away from all of our family and friends so it’s… it’s amazing.” Tweet This

Jaxon’s sister Savannah agreed, echoing that the gift was “amazing” and that “it means everything to us.”

“Thank you for doing this all for us,” she said.