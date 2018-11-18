New Brunswick community holds benefit breakfast for local man with cancer

Residents of Lincoln, N.B., are rallying around Mark Sherwood, the father of two boys who was diagnosed with lung cancer and has been unable to work due to his illness.

When his son’s daycare heard about Sherwood’s cancer, they sprang into action.

“We went and dropped off some groceries, and he didn’t even want to accept it but he did end up taking it, tears in his eyes,” said Kari Sprague, owner of Creative Childcare, on Sunday.

READ MORE: Alberta man walks across Canada in honour of father

Sprague said she knew the community needed to do more to help so she and others at Creative Childcare organized a charity fundraiser as a way to raise money for the family and get Christmas toys for the kids.

“He has Level 1 lung cancer but he also has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease so his breathing is too bad at this point to do any kind of operation,” explained Sprague.

“He’s worried about not being able to put a Christmas on for his family and he’s going through enough right now, let alone worrying about where the money is going to come from for medication or presents under the tree.”

WATCH: Kingston Police raise money for National Service Dogs

A benefit breakfast was the main event, along with a 50-50 draw and a bake sale. All of the proceeds will go to the Sherwood family.

The daycare centre employees split up into teams for the event. Some brought in baked goods while others helped cook breakfast.

The daycare workers hope the event and the funds raised will show the family they have a lot of support in the community.

“Sometimes, people don’t realize the support systems that they do have so I think this will open their eyes to a lot of the good people around them,” said Nyomi Calhoun, a worker at Creative Childcare.

The family didn’t feel comfortable speaking on camera but said they are overwhelmed with gratitude and happiness with the donations, gift cards, groceries and new toys.