This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Nov. 24, 2019

This week on Focus Montreal, Global takes a look at the motion to end random police checks in Montreal and the health app that gives cancer patients at the MUHC more insight into their experience.

6:13 Marvin Rotrand on the motion to end random police checks in Montreal Marvin Rotrand on the motion to end random police checks in Montreal

The City of Montreal passed a unanimous motion on Monday calling on the Montreal police department to put an end to the practice of stopping and checking people without just cause.

Many advocates say it’s a good first step to restoring trust between police and racialized communities.

A report release in October showed visible minorities were being stopped by Montreal police officers more frequently than their white counterparts.

Indigenous women are among the most targeted by Montreal police, according to the independent authored by three university professors. The authors looked at three years of data from 2014 to 2017, which showed that indigenous women are 11 times more likely to be stopped than white women.

City councilor Marvin Rotrand who championed the motion joined Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes to discuss the altered motion.

7:05 Award winning MUHC patient app to expand usage Award winning MUHC patient app to expand usage

Award-winning MUHC patient app to expand usage

The Opal patient app allows cancer patients at the MUHC hospital to keep track of their health experience as well as offers educational material on their disease and treatment. The app equally gives patients access to their medical record.

The app recently won an award, which will allow the creators to expand its usage.

One of the app’s John Kildea joined Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes. Watch above.

–With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and Kalina Laframboise

