Crime

N.S. RCMP seek victims after charging Eskasoni man with sexual assaults

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 24, 2019 12:24 pm
An RCMP badge is pictured.
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP

RCMP are reaching out to the public after charging a man from Eskasoni, N.S., with a number of sexual assault charges.

Police say the incidents occurred between 2011 and 2019 in Eskasoni and that they are informing the public in the event that there are more victims.

READ MORE: N.S. announces new program offering free legal advice to sex assault complainants

On Nov. 20, RCMP received information indicating recent and historical sexual assaults. Their investigation has identified three victims so far.

On Saturday, police arrested Joel Nathan Denny, 67, of Eskasoni without incident.

He now faces the following charges:

  • nine counts of sexual exploitation
  • nine counts of sexual assault
  • three counts of sexual interference
  • three counts of invitation to sexual touching
Story continues below advertisement

Denny is being held in custody and is set to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Monday.

Court documents details disturbing allegations against former Halifax teacher
Nova Scotia RCMP are appealing to guardians, parents and youth in the Eskasoni area to encourage anyone who may have also been a victim to contact them at 902-379-2822 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Resources are available for anyone suffering from the effects of a sexual assault. Click here for support information.

CrimeSexual AssaultNova Scotia RCMPNova Scotia CrimeSydneyEskasoniHistoric Sexual AssaultEskasoni Nova ScotiaJoel Nathan Denny
