N.S. RCMP seek victims after charging Eskasoni man with sexual assaults

RCMP are reaching out to the public after charging a man from Eskasoni, N.S., with a number of sexual assault charges.

Police say the incidents occurred between 2011 and 2019 in Eskasoni and that they are informing the public in the event that there are more victims.

On Nov. 20, RCMP received information indicating recent and historical sexual assaults. Their investigation has identified three victims so far.

On Saturday, police arrested Joel Nathan Denny, 67, of Eskasoni without incident.

He now faces the following charges:

nine counts of sexual exploitation

nine counts of sexual assault

three counts of sexual interference

three counts of invitation to sexual touching

Denny is being held in custody and is set to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Monday.

Nova Scotia RCMP are appealing to guardians, parents and youth in the Eskasoni area to encourage anyone who may have also been a victim to contact them at 902-379-2822 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Resources are available for anyone suffering from the effects of a sexual assault. Click here for support information.