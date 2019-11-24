Menu

Crime

Man assaulted with weapon by Winnipeg airport hotel

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted November 24, 2019 11:44 am
Updated November 24, 2019 12:03 pm
Police on scene of an assault with a weapon at the Airport Motor Inn.
Police on scene of an assault with a weapon at the Airport Motor Inn. Supplied

Winnipeg police are investigating an assault that happened at a St. James hotel early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the Airport Motor Inn around 2:40 a.m. after a man was attacked.

“We have one male adult — he’s in stable condition currently,” Const. Rob Carver said. “I can tell you he was assaulted with a weapon but I don’t have details beyond that that I can release.”

READ MORE: 1 person found dead after hotel fire in Winnipeg

Photos from the scene show police tape wrapped around the front of the motel all the way to Ellice Avenue.

“We do have a number of police units there still wrapping this investigation up, but there shouldn’t be any traffic issues,” Const. Carver said.

No arrests have been made, and it’s not clear if the assault was a one-on-one incident. 

Story continues below advertisement

It’s also unclear what sparked the assault.

