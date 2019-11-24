Menu

Canada

Suspect in custody after standoff with Saskatoon police

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted November 24, 2019 11:27 am
Updated November 24, 2019 11:31 am
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle.
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle. File / Global News

One man is in custody following an armed standoff with Saskatoon police late Saturday.

Police responded to a weapons call in the 200 block of 1st Street East at about 6:30 p.m.

In a statement, police said the call reported a suspect was “possibly armed with a knife” and the tactical unit, canine teams and crisis negotiators responded.

Police said that a 38-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested shortly after 10 p.m. and is facing two charges of assault with a weapon.

Police did not provide any information regarding others involved or injuries.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge on Sunday.

Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoonPolice standoffYXEArmed standoffSaskatoon Standoff
