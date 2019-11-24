Suspect in custody after standoff with Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in custody following an armed standoff with Saskatoon police late Saturday.

Police responded to a weapons call in the 200 block of 1st Street East at about 6:30 p.m.

In a statement, police said the call reported a suspect was “possibly armed with a knife” and the tactical unit, canine teams and crisis negotiators responded.

Police said that a 38-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested shortly after 10 p.m. and is facing two charges of assault with a weapon.

Police did not provide any information regarding others involved or injuries.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge on Sunday.

