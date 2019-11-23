Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Jagmeet Singh chooses two B.C. MPs for House leader and party whip

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2019 6:16 pm
Updated November 23, 2019 6:26 pm
Singh says he’s watching throne speech for things that will ‘make Canadians’ lives better’
ABOVE: Singh says he's watching throne speech for things that will 'make Canadians' lives better'

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has tapped two MPs from British Columbia to lead his caucus’ behind-the-scenes negotiations and work in the House of Commons.

Peter Julian has been re-appointed as the NDP House leader and Rachel Blaney will take on the role of party whip.

READ MORE: From abortion access to pipelines, here’s what these new MPs hope to tackle first

This will mark the fifth time Julian has been the NDP’s House leader in Parliament, while Blaney served as deputy whip for just over a year prior to the election.

The role of House leader takes on added significance in a minority Parliament. They are responsible for negotiating with other parties on how work will get done in the Commons, including on confidence votes.

B.C. teachers to square off with NDP at annual convention
B.C. teachers to square off with NDP at annual convention

The Trudeau Liberals will have to work with at least one other party to ensure their government doesn’t topple, and those negotiations will be brokered between House leaders.

Story continues below advertisement

The whip is responsible for caucus discipline and plays a key role in the administrative functions of party MPs in the Commons.

Singh says he wanted steady hands to help lead his party’s work in the minority Parliament.

READ MORE: Resolutions to watch for at the BC NDP’s annual convention this weekend

“Peter is among the most experienced and committed caucus members we have, and Rachel has earned the respect of people in and out of our caucus,” Singh said.

“I will be relying on both of them in these important leadership roles as New Democrats work to deliver for Canadians in this minority Parliament.”

Singh says he’s focused on Trudeau government changing ‘how they do things’ over cabinet shuffle
Singh says he’s focused on Trudeau government changing ‘how they do things’ over cabinet shuffle

Singh announced the two appointments while speaking at the B.C. NDP convention in Victoria, noting the strength of the NDP team in British Columbia, the only province being led by an NDP premier under the John Horgan government.

The party says other members of the NDP shadow cabinet will be announced in the coming days.

Singh says he doesn’t support calling back House to legislate CN back to work
Singh says he doesn’t support calling back House to legislate CN back to work
© 2019 The Canadian Press
NDPJagmeet SinghHouse of CommonsParliamentPeter JulianRachel BlaneyBC MDP MPsliberals ndp governmentminority government ndpNDP MPs from BC
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.