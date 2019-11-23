Collision near Chase, B.C., closes Trans-Canada Highway in both directions

Send this page to someone via email

A collision has closed part of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior, according to DriveBC.

The accident is said to be just west of Chase, with the incident taking place between Old Highway Earth Road and Shuswap-Chase Creek Road.

CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident west of #ChaseBC. Assessment in progress, detour available via #BCHwy97 Falkland and #BCHwy97 A/B to Salmon Arm. Next update time at 4:00 PM. For more info check: https://t.co/mlB0znDJJV — Drive BC (@DriveBC) November 23, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Assessments are in progress, say DriveBC and AIMRoads, and that there is no estimated time of reopening, though AIMRoads says it has “medium confidence” in a 4 p.m. reopening.

Detour are said to be available through Falkland and Salmon Arm.

**CLOSURE UPDATE** #BCHwy1 between Old Hwy Earth Rd & Shuswap-Chase Creek Rd near #ChaseBC will remain closed for a motor vehicle incident. Medium confidence in re-opening at 4pm. Detour available via #BCHwy97 thru Falkland. @TranBC_OKS @DriveBC_TOK pic.twitter.com/JB0bgUkfoU — AIMRoads (@AimRoads) November 23, 2019