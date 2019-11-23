Collision near Chase, B.C., closes Trans-Canada Highway in both directions

A collision has closed part of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior, according to DriveBC.
The accident is said to be just west of Chase, with the incident taking place between Old Highway Earth Road and Shuswap-Chase Creek Road.
Assessments are in progress, say DriveBC and AIMRoads, and that there is no estimated time of reopening, though AIMRoads says it has “medium confidence” in a 4 p.m. reopening.
Detour are said to be available through Falkland and Salmon Arm.
