Traffic

Collision near Chase, B.C., closes Trans-Canada Highway in both directions

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 23, 2019 4:35 pm
DriveBC is reporting that a collision on the Trans-Canada near Chase, B.C., has closed the highway in both directions. Google Maps

A collision has closed part of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior, according to DriveBC.

The accident is said to be just west of Chase, with the incident taking place between Old Highway Earth Road and Shuswap-Chase Creek Road.

Assessments are in progress, say DriveBC and AIMRoads, and that there is no estimated time of reopening, though AIMRoads says it has “medium confidence” in a 4 p.m. reopening.

Detour are said to be available through Falkland and Salmon Arm.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TrafficBCTrans-Canada HighwayShuswapdrivebcTrans-Canada
