Winnipeg police arrest man in connection with mid-November shooting death

Winnipeg police arrested a 29-year-old man for the mid-November slaying of 21-year-old Dustin Cree Baker.

Baker was shot to death in a North End home Nov. 13, police say.

The scene of the slaying, a house in the 700 block of Dufferin Avenue, was used as a squat, police say.

Homicide police arrested Khenedy Xaiyasen Friday. He’s charged with second-degree murder.

— with files from Erik Pindera

