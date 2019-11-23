Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police arrest man in connection with mid-November shooting death

By Global News
Posted November 23, 2019 12:47 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser and identification van at the scene of a fatal shooting.
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser and identification van at the scene of a fatal shooting. Michael Draven/Global News

Winnipeg police arrested a 29-year-old man for the mid-November slaying of 21-year-old Dustin Cree Baker.

Baker was shot to death in a North End home Nov. 13, police say.

READ MORE: Man shot dead in Dufferin Avenue home in Winnipeg’s record-tying 41st homicide

The scene of the slaying, a house in the 700 block of Dufferin Avenue, was used as a squat, police say.

Homicide police arrested Khenedy Xaiyasen Friday. He’s charged with second-degree murder.

One dead after Winnipeg nightclub shooting, bringing city’s total homicides to 38 in 2019

— with files from Erik Pindera

