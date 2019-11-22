U of C students brace for proposed tuition hikes

Send this page to someone via email

Undergraduate students at the University of Calgary are preparing to pay more for tuition next year.

The U of C released its proposed hikes for the 2020-21 school year at a town hall on Friday afternoon.

Under the plan, continuing students would see a five per cent increase in tuition, new students a seven per cent jump, and new engineering and international students a 10 per cent jump.

“These are big numbers,” Students’ Union president Jessica Revington said. Tweet This

“This will disproportionately impact the Schulich School of Engineering here at the University of Calgary and we’re absolutely concerned about these students, particularly international students who already have a significant financial burden larger than domestic students,” added Revington.

Alberta tuition fees had been frozen since 2014 until the 2019 provincial budget.

According to University of Calgary provost and vice-president (academic) Dru Marshall, the tuition increase is needed to make up for recent provincial post-secondary funding cuts.

Earlier this week, the University of Calgary announced it would be laying off 250 employees.

The proposed tuition hikes will be debated, and possibly finalized, by the U of C’s Board of Governors in January.