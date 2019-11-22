Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

‘I smelt the gun powder’: Winnipeg man and his kids narrowly escape West End convenience store before police shooting

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 7:40 pm
Updated November 22, 2019 8:09 pm
Winnipeg man and his kids narrowly escape West End convenience store before police shooting
Edward Fitzgerald and his kids got stuck in the West End convenience store with a machete-wielding suspect moments before he was shot by police Thursday night.

A Winnipeg man says his children are traumatized after he and the kids got stuck in the West End convenience store with a machete-wielding suspect moments before he was shot by police Thursday night.

Edward Fitzgerald was in the 7-11 at Ellice Avenue and Arlington Street with his nine-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son around 5:45 p.m. when he says a group of teens charged in.

“I thought it was going to be a little candy-grab … but one guy pushed my son out of the way and he pulled out his weapon,” Fitzgerald told Global News Friday.

“I looked and I was like, oh my God the place is being robbed — he had a pretty big knife.”

He says there were four or five people involved, including two male suspects with knives.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Updated: Winnipeg police shoot teen at West End 7-Eleven during armed robbery

He said the armed suspect swung a knife toward the teller and told them to open the register.

At the same time, he was trying to get out of the store with his kids, but the door was locked.

“As he was screaming at her to open up the till, I’m screaming at her to open the door because me and my kids were locked in,” said Fitzgerald.

“I kept banging the door, kept kicking and kicking, I was screaming ‘open the door, open the door’.”

Edward Fitzgerald and his kids were in the West End 7-11 when it was robbed Thursday.
Edward Fitzgerald and his kids were in the West End 7-11 when it was robbed Thursday. Joe Scarpelli/Global News

Fitzgerald said the employees behind the counter opened the till and fled to the back, leaving he and his kids alone in the store with the armed suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

He said he couldn’t believe what was happening.

“It all escalated so fast … I didn’t know what to do,” he said.

“What happens if we got locked in there and the police showed up and the next you know our situation goes from customers to hostages?”

“Who knows what could have happened.”

Tweet This

Finally, Fitzgerald said he somehow got the door open and he and his kids made a break for it.

All but one of the suspects took off too, he said, leaving one armed male stuck in the store.

Fitzgerald and his kids ran around the corner just as police were pulling into the parking lot.

Shooting at Winnipeg 7-Eleven leaves armed robbery suspect, police officer injured
Shooting at Winnipeg 7-Eleven leaves armed robbery suspect, police officer injured

Moments later he said he watched as an officer opened fire on the suspect that had been trapped in the store.

“Next thing you know I’m right there on the side of the building and I hear ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop’,” he said

“I smelt the gun powder and saw the smoke — I was that close.

READ MORE: Hard to question actions in the moment of 7-Eleven incident, says police use-of-force expert

Story continues below advertisement

“It was insane, it was like out of a movie, you don’t expect to see that.”

Dramatic video of the incident quickly made the rounds on social media Thursday night.

On Friday police said a 16-year-old boy had been shot and was rushed to hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to critical but stable condition.

Police have not confirmed whether or not other suspects were involved.

Police continued to investigate at the scene of the shooting Friday.
Police continued to investigate at the scene of the shooting Friday. Joe Scarpelli/Global News

Fitzgerald said his daughter had nightmares Thursday night and will likely need counselling.

“She’s only nine, so she’s traumatized,” he said. “It’s everywhere, people are just so brazen these days.

“It’s almost like do I want to go to 7-11 anymore? Do I want to go to any convenience stores? It’s ridiculous now days.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said Friday police have yet to lay any charges, as the suspect remains in the hospital.

–With files from Joe Scarpelli

Winnipeg police talk about use-of-force following officer-involved shooting
Winnipeg police talk about use-of-force following officer-involved shooting

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RobberyWinnipeg crimePolice Shooting7-11Rob CarverEllice AvenueArlington streetEdward Fitzgerald
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.