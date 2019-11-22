Proposed timeline laid out for Vancouver ban on straws, plastic bags

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver city council is set to review the roll-out for its single-use plastic ban next Wednesday.

It’s part of the city’s single-use item waste reduction strategy, approved last summer.

A staff report to council recommends banning plastic and compostable plastic straws by Earth Day 2020 (Apr. 1), though recommends a one-year exemption for bubble tea straws.

However, it recommends that paper-wrapped accessible, bendable straws be available for people who ask for them.

The report then envisions a second phase of regulation, which would roll out on Jan. 1, 2021.

Phase 2 would include a 25 cent fee for disposable cups, and require disposable utensils to be available by request only.

It would also ban plastic shopping bags and require paper bags to be made from 40 per cent recycled content.

“It’s really important that the regulations are simple,” said Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung.

“You see the impact of plastics in our oceans and we hear about that every day in terms of microplastics … The best alternative is to bring your own bag, if you can, and the next best is paper.”

The report recommends a 15 cent fee for paper bags and a $1 fee for reusable bags, which would increase to 25 cents and $2 after one year.

And it recommends the city work with marginalized groups to identify potential negative impacts of the new regulations.

“[The proposed regulations] have been developed through extensive engagement with the public, businesses and a multitude of stakeholders and are supported by technical research,” states the report.

“The timing of implementation balances the urgency to take action on public litter, zero waste and plastic pollution with the availability of viable alternatives, the need to avoid negative impacts to businesses, provide suitable time for them to prepare, address potential negative impacts to marginalized residents and allow the City to raise public awareness of the coming changes through communications and outreach campaigns.”

Mathy Stainslaus, circular economy fellow with the World Resources Institute said dealing with single-use plastics is an important step in dealing with the plastic waste problem, but that it could come with unintended consequences.

He said the production of paper bags, for example, produce a much larger carbon footprint than plastic bags.

“We have to look at it from a systematic perspective,” he said.

“We need to invest more in the collection side, we need to enable the collection in a way that creates high quality recyclables, and then over time we need to go upstream to have more products that are recyclable.”

Vancouver is already set to phase out disposable foam takeout containers on Jan. 1, 2020.

Earlier this month, the city launched its toolkits for businesses, which gives store owners a clear rundown of what will be accepted and what’s no longer allowed.

Hospitals and care facilities are exempt from that ban over health concerns, while charities have been given a one-year exemption.