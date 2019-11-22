Menu

75-year-old man dies after crashing into Springwater hydro pole: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 6:00 pm
Simcoe County Road 9 will remain closed for several hours while officers investigate.
Simcoe County Road 9 will remain closed for several hours while officers investigate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A 75-year-old man has died after crashing into a hydro pole in Springwater on Friday afternoon, Huronia West OPP say.

Shortly before 1 p.m., officers and emergency crews were dispatched to Simcoe County Road 9 at Concession Road 6 South and Riverside Drive for a serious crash, police say.

The man who was involved in the collision was transported to a local hospital without vital signs and was pronounced deceased, officers say.

Police say the name of the driver is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, police add.

Simcoe County Road 9 will remain closed for several hours while officers investigate.

