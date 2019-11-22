Menu

Surrey RCMP looks to identify Guildford groping suspect

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 5:31 pm
Updated November 22, 2019 5:33 pm
Surrey RCMP is looking for help to identify this man.
Surrey RCMP is looking for help to identify this man. Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP are asking the public to help identify a man accused of groping an employee at a Guildford business.

According to police, the incident happened on Sept. 15 on 152 Street near 104 Avenue.

Police say a colleague of the victim called the RCMP, reporting the woman had been groped and kissed by a male customer, who then made inappropriate comments before leaving the business.

“These incidents can have a profound impact on the victims and their loved ones,” said Const. Richard Wright.

”Police are asking for help to identify this suspect to further the investigation and to bring a measure of closure to the victim.”

The suspect is described as South Asian, 50-60-years-old, with a long beard and an orange turban.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

RCMPSexual AssaultSurreySurrey RCMPLower MainlandgroperGroping incidentgropegroping supsectguildford gropeguildford groperguildford sexual assault
