Surrey RCMP looks to identify Guildford groping suspect

Surrey RCMP are asking the public to help identify a man accused of groping an employee at a Guildford business.

According to police, the incident happened on Sept. 15 on 152 Street near 104 Avenue.

Police say a colleague of the victim called the RCMP, reporting the woman had been groped and kissed by a male customer, who then made inappropriate comments before leaving the business.

“These incidents can have a profound impact on the victims and their loved ones,” said Const. Richard Wright.

”Police are asking for help to identify this suspect to further the investigation and to bring a measure of closure to the victim.”

The suspect is described as South Asian, 50-60-years-old, with a long beard and an orange turban.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

