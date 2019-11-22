Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Cannabis

Manitoba government tightens cannabis law

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2019 4:10 pm
The Manitoba government has province's ban on smoking cannabis in public places to also cover edible products, oils and other formats.
The Manitoba government has province's ban on smoking cannabis in public places to also cover edible products, oils and other formats. City of Calgary / iStock

Manitobans will soon have less freedom when it comes to consuming cannabis.

The Progressive Conservative government introduced a bill Friday to expand the province’s ban on smoking and vaping recreational cannabis in public places to also cover edible products, oils and other formats.

Some other provinces, including Saskatchewan and New Brunswick, already ban all forms of public pot consumption.

READ MORE: One year later: Still stigma against pot use, and some Manitoba users going back to online market

The government plans to exempt cannabis products that do not contain THC — the intoxicating compound — from its public consumption ban as long as it is not smoked or vaped.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen suggested the ban on intoxicating brownies and other goods will likely only be enforced on people causing trouble, similar to the ban on open liquor.

“If (police) do find individuals that are acting up in public and … they can recognize this is a cannabis product, they can take the necessary steps then.”

Story continues below advertisement

The cannabis and shopping bills are before the legislature and it’s not yet clear when they might become law.

Niverville pot fight
Niverville pot fight

 

© 2019 The Canadian Press
ManitobaLawpotVapingManitoba Progressive ConservativesEdibles
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.