Crime

Enderby man pleads not guilty to holdup with shotgun at Vernon store

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 5:07 pm
Updated November 22, 2019 5:08 pm
Kelly Maclean.
Kelly Maclean. RCMP

A North Okanagan man who is accused of using a sawed-off shotgun in a Vernon holdup has pleaded not guilty to 10 charges connected to the April 2 robbery.

Kelly Patrick Blanchard Maclean has chosen to be tried by a judge, and a preliminary hearing will be held in May to determine if there is enough evidence for the charges to go to trial.

Maclean was arrested by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the South East District Emergency Response Team (ERT) at home on George St. in Enderby in the days after the crime.

READ MORE: Police incident shuts down Hwy 97 in Lake Country

Police said the ERT team was brought in to assist with the arrest because the allegations involved a firearm.

After searching the residence following the arrest, police said they seized a number of items, including a loaded firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

The 36-year-old accused faces 10 charges in connection to an armed robbery at a business on 27th St. in Vernon, including numerous firearms offences and wearing a disguise with intent.

The prelim has been scheduled for May 11, 2020, at B.C. provincial court in Vernon.

