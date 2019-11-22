Police incident shuts down Hwy 97 in Lake Country

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

UPDATE: 10:38 p.m. Highway 97 in Lake Country is now open.

“We’ve got an ongoing situation.”

That’s all an RCMP officer on-duty in Lake Country would tell a Global News crew about the reason Highway 97 was closed in both directions Thursday evening.

DriveBC reports a police incident between Robinson Road and Oceola Road is the reason for the closure.

Residents of Roberts Road told Global News that their neighbourhood has been evacuated.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, and has been since around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

There is no detour and DriveBC has no estimated time of reopening.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Story continues below advertisement