Santa Claus keeping busy with parades throughout Wellington County

Santa Claus will be ramping up the overtime over the next several weeks with several parades scheduled throughout Wellington County.

Some of the communities that put on a parade add a unique theme to the festivities.

Here’s a list of Santa Claus parades in the area.

Harriston Santa Claus Parade

Organizers of the Harrison Santa Claus parade are going with a “Hollywood Christmas” theme for their event on Nov. 23.

The parade will start at the corner of John and William streets at 7 p.m. The heart of parade will be along Elora Street between William and Young streets.

There will be hot chocolate and treats served afterwards at the Harriston Firehall.

The Harriston Firefighters Association will be collecting non-perishable items for the food bank.

Puslinch Santa Claus Parade

The Puslinch Santa Claus parade is on Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. and this year’s theme is “Toys in the Attic.”

It’ll start at the township office in Aberfoyle and proceed east to Brock Road and then south to Maple Leaf Lane before ending at the Optimist Recreation Centre.

Santa will be on hand afterwards to greet children with a bag of goodies and pictures. There will be free hot dogs and hot chocolate.

Kids can also bring their letters to Santa, and donations to the food bank are encouraged.

Erin Santa Claus Parade

This year’s theme for the Erin Santa Claus Parade on Nov. 30 will be “A Country Christmas.”

It begins at 11 a.m. and will go along Main Street from McCullogh Drive to Erinville Drive.

Hot chocolate and treats will be served at the Erin Firehall afterwards. Children are encouraged to visit Santa after the parade.

Elora Santa Claus Parade

The Elora Lions Parade Of Lights is on Nov. 30 at 6:15 p.m. and 6,000 people are expected to attend.

It will go along Geddes Street, starting at David Street and continuing down Metcalfe Street before turning left on Mill Street and finishing at the Elora Centre For The Arts.

Volunteers will be collecting donations for the local food bank.

Children are invited to meet Santa after the parade, where hot chocolate and cookies will be served.

Arthur Santa Claus Parade

The Arthur Santa Claus Parade has a “Snowman Wonderland” theme this year.

The parade is on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. and organizers noted that anyone wishing to enter a float can simply convene at the Arthur Public School before 6:30 p.m.

The parade will begin at the school and finish at the Arthur Firehall, where there will be live music, hot chocolate and treats along with a visit from Santa.

Organizers will be collecting donations for the food bank.

Clifford Santa Claus Parade

The Clifford Firefighters Association is again hosting the annual Santa Claus Parade on Nov. 30.

It begins at 7 p.m. at the Clifford Firehall at Brown and Allan streets. The parade will make its way through the small town, but a prime location would be on Elora Street between Queen and Nelson streets.

Hot drinks and snacks will be provided during the parade. There will be events at Knox United Church and at the firehall following the parade.

There will also be a prize for best-looking float and firefighters will be collecting food donations during the parade.

Mount Forest Santa Claus Parade

The 31st Mount Forest Santa Claus Parade has a “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” theme this year.

It is on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. but children can visit Santa at the Legion on King Street from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The parade will start at the Mount Forest Firehall and continue along Main Street.

Volunteers will be collecting for the food bank and there will be prizes for the best float.

Fergus Santa Claus Parade

The Fergus Santa Claus Parade is on Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m.

It will start at the corner of Hill Street and Beatty Line, but the prime location appears to be along St. Andrew Street between Beatty Line and St. David Street.

Volunteers from the food bank will be collecting food items and cash for their Christmas Food Drive.

Letters to Santa will also be collected along the parade route.

Rockwood Santa Claus Parade

The Rockwood Farmers’ Parade of Lights returns for another year on Dec. 12.

The event sees Santa partner up with local farmers who dress up their farm equipment for the parade.

It will begin at 7 p.m. on Fifth Line (County Road 27 or Main Street in Rockwood) just north of the village limits.

The parade will go south and then turn west towards Guelph on Highway 7 before ending at Fourth Line.

