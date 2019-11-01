Hallmark Countdown to Christmas: New holiday movies for 2019

Halloween is over and that means Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas is here.

Beginning Nov. 1, this two-month event, featuring 30 new Christmas titles with a lineup including Candace Cameron Bure, Kristin Chenoweth, Jodie Sweetin, Chad Michael Murray and Dolly Parton, will air on W Network.

“We are proud to be the home of Hallmark Channel in Canada and the go-to destination for premium holiday content, year after year,” said Daniel Eves, senior vice president, specialty networks at Corus Entertainment. “We look forward to bolstering this momentum with Hallmark Channel’s signature story-telling that continues to captivate and engage viewers across the country.”

Take a look at some of the key titles coming to W Network this holiday season from Nov. 1, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020.

READ MORE: Halloween 2019 — The best celebrity costumes so far

Nostalgic Christmas (Friday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT)

Anne Garrison’s (Brooke D’Orsay) annual holiday visit to the small town in Maine where she grew up is somewhat bittersweet this year. With her dad set to sell his toy store and retire from his wood-carving career, and the town’s lumber mill up for sale, this will probably be her last Christmas there. But when Anne is drafted and paired with handsome local widower Keith McClain (Trevor Donovan) to co-chair the town’s Christmas celebration, she begins to question what she really wants in life.

Story continues below advertisement

Merry & Bright (Saturday, Nov. 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

The story begins when Cate (Jodie Sweetin), CEO of the Merry & Bright Candy Cane Company, meets Gabe (Andrew Walker) during the busy Christmas season. She assumes Gabe is the suitor her well-meaning mother is trying to set her up with when in reality, he works for Empire Corporate Recovery, which has been hired to take a closer look at Merry & Bright’s operation and find ways to make the company more profitable. As Cate and Gabe begin to work together, they find ways to elevate the business and find that they have more in common than savvy business sense.

Christmas Scavenger Hunt (Sunday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT)

When Belinda (Kim Shaw) heads back to her hometown for the holidays, things get complicated when she is forced to team up with her ex, Dustin (Kevin McGarry), at the town’s annual Christmas scavenger hunt.

Story continues below advertisement

Two Turtle Doves (Saturday, Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

Dr. Sharon Hayes (Nikki DeLoach) searches for a beloved family heirloom in a small Christmas town. When she unexpectedly discovers an adorable little girl and her disheartened father, she realizes that Christmas miracles really do happen.

Holiday For Heroes (Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT)

A woman named Audrey Brown (Melissa Clair Egan) and a soldier named Matt Evans (Marc Blucas) exchange letters for a year before their worlds collide.

Story continues below advertisement

Christmas in Rome (Saturday, Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

W Network/Corus

Lacey Chabert plays an independent-minded American tour guide named Angela, who is fired from her job in Rome just before Christmas. She crosses paths with an American executive named Oliver (Sam Page), who wants to buy a high-end Italian ceramics company. Oliver hires Angela to be his tour guide around the Eternal City, as the owner of the ceramics company won’t sell it to him until he learns “the heart and soul of Rome.” But is there another heart and soul that he may win?

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (Sunday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. ET/PT)

W Network/Corus

As the town searches for a rumoured Christmas Time Capsule, a skeptical writer arrives in Evergreen to get the story on the town’s “too-good-to-be-true” Christmas-fever. Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy stars Paul Greene (Bitten), Maggie Lawson (Psych), Barbara Niven (Chesapeake Shores), Holly Robinson Peete (21 Jump Street), Rukiya Bernard (Van Helsing), Colin Lawrence (The Good Doctor), Ashley Williams (How I Met Your Mother) and Jill Wagner (Teen Wolf).

Story continues below advertisement

Christmas Town (Sunday, Dec. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

W Network/Corus

Lauren Gabriel (Candace Cameron Bure) leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. But an unforeseen detour to the charming town of Grandon Falls has her discover unexpected new chapters – of the heart and of family – helping her to embrace, once again, the magic of Christmas.

A Christmas Love Story (Saturday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

W Network/Corus Corus / W Network

Katherine Clark (Kristen Chenoweth) is a youth choir director who needs to write a big song for a Christmas Eve show but is distracted when a boy with a golden voice joins her choir, which comes as a surprise to his widowed father (Scott Wolf).

Story continues below advertisement

Christmas at Dollywood (Sunday, Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT)

A billboard on The Parkway promotes Dolly Parton’s Dollywood as viewed on October 18, 2016 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Rachel Lewis (Danica McKellar) is a single mom and award-winning Broadway producer with family roots in Appalachia. When a friend calls from Tennessee to tell her about an opportunity to produce a 20th-anniversary show for the Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival at Dollywood, she heads south with her daughter Amy in tow. Rachel soon learns she’ll be working with Dollywood entertainment director Luke Hakman (Niall Matter), who initially sees the holiday show as a stepping stone to a position for himself as Dollywood’s general manager. While the bedtime stories Rachel tells Amy inspire her vision, Luke has some other ideas about what the show should be.

READ MORE: Drake gifts Toronto Raptors with custom championship jackets

Other titles include:

W Network exclusive world broadcast premiere of Forever Christmas starring Chelsea Hobbs (Make It or Break It) and Christopher Russell (UnREAL)

A Christmas Duet starring Chaley Rose (Nashville), Rome Flynn (How to Get Away with Murder) and Teryl Rothery (The Good Doctor)

The Christmas Club starring Elizabeth Mitchell (Lost) and Cameron Mathison (All My Children)

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays starring Adrian Grenier (Entourage), Kaitlin Doubleday (Nashville), Priscilla Presley, and Chase Bryant

A Gift to Remember 2 starring Ali Liebert (Ten Days in the Valley), Peter Porte (Baby Daddy) and Tina Lifford (Parenthood)

Sense, Sensibility, & Snowmen starring Erin Krakow (Army Wives), Luke Macfarlane (Killjoys) and Kimberley Sustad (Unspeakable)

Write Before Christmas starring Torrey DeVitto (Chicago Med), Chad Michael Murray (Riverdale), Grant Show (Dynasty), Lolita Davidovich (How to Get Away with Murder) and Drew Seeley (Glory Daze)

Holiday Date starring Brittany Bristow (Rising Suns) and Matt Cohen (General Hospital)

Our Christmas Love Song starring Alicia Witt (Nashville)

Christmas Under the Stars starring Jesse Metcalfe (Desperate Housewives), Autumn Reeser (The Arrangement) and Clarke Peters (The Wire)

The Christmas Wish starring Ashley Williams (How I Met Your Mother) and Paul Campbell (Spun Out)

This Time of Year starring Laura Osnes (Elementary) and Stephen Huszar (Ruby Herring Mysteries)

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday starring Jen Lilley (Days of Our Lives) and Carlo Marks (Smallville)

A Family Christmas Gift starring Holly Robinson Peete (21 Jump Street), Patti LaBelle (Star), and Dion Johnstone (Star Falls)

New Year, New Me starring Aimee Teegarden (Friday Night Lights)

Story continues below advertisement

—

Download the Countdown to Christmas checklist and visit WNetwork.com for the full schedule.

W Network is available on a National Free Preview from Oct. 1 to Nov. 17. Please check local listings for additional information.

W Network and Global News are properties of Corus Entertainment.