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Canada

4 teens dead, 4 others sent to hospital after crash near Manitoba resort town

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2026 7:52 am
1 min read
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JF
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Mounties in Manitoba say four teens died and four other victims, including two children, were taken to hospital after two vehicles crashed and landed in a ditch near a resort town over the weekend.

RCMP say they responded just after 9 p.m. on Sunday to an intersection near the town of Winnipeg Beach, located about 80 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

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Police say a car with four occupants was westbound on Highway 229, and was crossing Highway 8 when it was hit by a southbound van.

Both vehicles went into a ditch, with one of them rolling over on to its roof.

Police say the three 18-year-olds from Manitoba — including the female driver — and a 17-year-old from Ontario who were in the car died at the scene.

The four people from Winnipeg who were in the van, including the 49-year-old man who was driving, a woman and two children, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

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Mounties say in a news release that the intersection has stop signs, and a traffic reconstructionist is assisting in the investigation.

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