4 teens dead, 4 others sent to hospital after crash near Manitoba resort town

Mounties in Manitoba say four teens died and four other victims, including two children, were taken to hospital after two vehicles crashed and landed in a ditch near a resort town over the weekend.
RCMP say they responded just after 9 p.m. on Sunday to an intersection near the town of Winnipeg Beach, located about 80 kilometres north of Winnipeg.
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Police say a car with four occupants was westbound on Highway 229, and was crossing Highway 8 when it was hit by a southbound van.
Both vehicles went into a ditch, with one of them rolling over on to its roof.
Police say the three 18-year-olds from Manitoba — including the female driver — and a 17-year-old from Ontario who were in the car died at the scene.
The four people from Winnipeg who were in the van, including the 49-year-old man who was driving, a woman and two children, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Mounties say in a news release that the intersection has stop signs, and a traffic reconstructionist is assisting in the investigation.
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