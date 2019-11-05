Santa Claus is coming! Parades in Waterloo region

Send this page to someone via email

With Halloween now in the rear view mirror, many will now turn their focus to Christmas.

For those with small children, a Santa Claus parade is often near the top off the list of things to do to get ready.

Luckily, if you have a busy schedule and live in Waterloo region there are nine parades happening from mid-November right through December.

Day and night, Saturday or Sunday, there are plenty of options for seeing the jolly, fat man.

If you are a completist, with a little hustle, you could see every one.

Here is a list of Santa Claus parades throughout Waterloo region:

Lions Club of Kitchener Santa Claus Parade

The parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 16 at Frederick and Weber streets. The route heads north on Weber Street until it comes to an end at Erb Street.

Cambridge Santa Claus Parade

Just a few hours after the Kitchener parade comes to an end, the second biggest city in the region takes the stage.

At 6 p.m. on Nov. 16, the Cambridge Santa Claus Parade runs along Hespeler Road, making its way north from Dunbar Road before coming to an end at Langs Drive.

Ayr Santa Claus Parade

On Nov. 30 at 1 p.m., the Ayr Santa Claus Parade will begin to travel down Northumberland Street at Inglis Street. It will turn left onto Stanley Street before finishing at the Ayr Public Library.

New Hamburg Santa Claus Parade

The parade begins Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. It proceeds from the south gate of New Hamburg Fairgrounds onto Jacob Street, then quickly turns onto Bleams Road. It then turns right onto Peel Street, left onto Huron Street, right on Union Street, travelling through the Sobey’s parking lot and connecting with Jacob Street. It then makes a left on Boulet Street, where it returns to the Fairgrounds.

Elmira Kiwanis Santa Claus Parade

The Elmira Kiwanis Santa Claus Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Arthur Street at William Street. From there, it heads south before turning on to 1st Street, where it will come to an end at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall.

Hespeler Santa Claus Parade

Parade begins Dec. 7 at noon. The parade travels down Goeble Drive before making a right onto Queen Street. From there it travels to Guelph Avenue where it turns left and comes to an end at Sheffield Street.

Baden Santa Claus Parade

The parade begins at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. It will travel up Snyder’s Road East from Sandhills Road to Mill Street.

Christmas Tyme in Wellesley Parade

The parade gets underway at 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 13 at Wellesley Public School. From there, it will travel along Queen’s Bush Road before making a left onto Nafziger Road. From there it will make a left onto Maple Leaf Street, before coming to an end at the Wellesley Community Centre.

St. Agatha Christmas Parade

The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. on Dec. 14. It starts at corner of St. Anne Avenue and Notre Dame Drive before heading south down Notre Dame Drive to Erb Street. It then turns onto Erb street before finishing at the St. Agatha Community Centre.

