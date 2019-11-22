The Washboard Union goes full puppet in ‘Country Thunder’ video

Send this page to someone via email

Two weeks after dropping their latest smash-hit single, Country Thunder, The Washboard Union has released an accompanying music video in which the band members are puppets.

In the vividly autumnal and colourful new Stephano Barberis-directed short, puppet versions of the Vancouver-based country trio — Chris “Dunner” Duncombe, Aaron Grain and David Roberts — are seen performing deep in the midst of an enchanting forest.

The video dropped on Friday afternoon and was co-produced by Alicia Kafka and Shawn Major.

As the animated versions of the band members play their latest ode to country music, they provide the soundtrack for a puppet love story between a man and a woman who journey to the barren forest for a date.

Join us for the #CountryThunder official video YouTube premiere this Friday 11/22 at 2PM EST. 🎥 We’ll be chatting with YOU in the comments. Set a reminder & subscribe to our channel here ⬇️https://t.co/MvyEMjjSv9 pic.twitter.com/gmi8pKRSNQ — The Washboard Union (@washboardunion) November 21, 2019

The lovers bond over a hike and some fishing before cuddling up over a picnic. At the climax of the song, the puppets romantically feed strawberries to one another before sharing a kiss.

On their thoughts about the Country Thunder video, the band told Global News: “If you really want to know how the world really sees you… let them turn you into puppets.

“The three of us have not been able to look at each other the same way since we made this video, and this is not a country music video you have ever seen before.

“We hope our fans love it as much as we loved making it.”

The Washboard Union as puppets: left to right, Chris “Dunner” Duncombe, Aaron Grain and David Roberts. The Washboard Union / Vevo /Warner Music Canada

Country Thunder is now available through all major streaming platforms.

As of this writing, The Washboard Union has no scheduled Canadian tour dates.

Chris Duncombe is an employee of Corus Entertainment. Global News is an affiliate of the Corus Entertainment Network.