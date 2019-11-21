Country singer Sam Hunt arrested on DUI charges in Nashville

Send this page to someone via email

Take Your Time singer Sam Hunt was arrested in Nashville, Tenn., early Thursday morning after allegedly driving under the influence.

The 34-year-old was reportedly driving in the wrong direction on a one-way road before he was apprehended and taken to jail, according to a Metro Nashville Police Department (MNDP) report obtained by WKRN-TV.

The report alleges Hunt was swerving in and out of his lane and had a blood-alcohol content of .173 when he was located by the authorities.

Additionally, Hunt was charged with violating an open container law after officers reportedly found two empty beer containers in the passenger seat.

The country star reportedly admitted to having “recently” been drinking. He was found with “bloodshot eyes” and “smelled of alcohol,” according to the MNDP.

Hunt was the only person in the car and allegedly struggled to provide officers with his driving licence, instead trying to give them his credit card and passport, police say.

He was released from jail only a few hours later at around 9 a.m. CT on a US$2,500 bond.

Sam Hunt accepts the award for top country song for ‘Body Like a Back Road’ at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nev., on May 20, 2018. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Global News has reached out to a representative of Hunt seeking comment.

An official court date has been set for Jan. 17, 2020.

— With files from the Associated Press