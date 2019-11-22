Man seriously injured after being shot outside of east-end Toronto bar, 3 suspects wanted

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say officers are searching for three suspects after a man was shot and seriously injured outside of an east-end bar early Friday.

Duty Insp. Jim Gotell told reporters officers and paramedics were called to a plaza on Lawrence Avenue East at Susan Street, east of Scarborough Golf Club Road, before 1 a.m.

“The shooting actually happened outside the bar in the parking lot and the person who was shot ran inside after he was shot and 911 was called,” he said.

“The bar was open and there were patrons inside.”

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was rushed to a trauma centre in severe condition. Gotell later said it’s believed the man, who was shot twice, will survive.

He said it was reported three male suspects left the scene in a dark-coloured sedan.

Anyone with information or anyone in the area with dash-cam or surveillance video was asked to call police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.