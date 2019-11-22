Menu

Crime

Man seriously injured after being shot outside of east-end Toronto bar, 3 suspects wanted

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 4:05 am
The shooting happened outside a bar in a plaza on Lawrence Avenue East at Susan Street. .
The shooting happened outside a bar in a plaza on Lawrence Avenue East at Susan Street. . Nick Westoll / Global News

Toronto police say officers are searching for three suspects after a man was shot and seriously injured outside of an east-end bar early Friday.

Duty Insp. Jim Gotell told reporters officers and paramedics were called to a plaza on Lawrence Avenue East at Susan Street, east of Scarborough Golf Club Road, before 1 a.m.

“The shooting actually happened outside the bar in the parking lot and the person who was shot ran inside after he was shot and 911 was called,” he said.

READ MORE: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

“The bar was open and there were patrons inside.”

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was rushed to a trauma centre in severe condition. Gotell later said it’s believed the man, who was shot twice, will survive.

Story continues below advertisement

He said it was reported three male suspects left the scene in a dark-coloured sedan.

Anyone with information or anyone in the area with dash-cam or surveillance video was asked to call police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto shootingToronto ParamedicsToronto gun violenceToronto shootingsHappy Time Barney'sHappy Time Barney's shooting
