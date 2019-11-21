Premier Ford advocates for flood-affected Eastern Ontario mayors in letter to PM Trudeau

Send this page to someone via email

Eastern Ontario mayors are getting a high-powered ally in their fight against high water levels.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has weighed in on the situation in a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying those impacted should be a part of the solution.

Kingston Bryan Paterson is head of the Eastern Ontario Mayors’ Caucus.

“When you have shoreline, it’s a treasure but it has to be protected,” Paterson explained.

Paterson says the caucus met in Trenton on Wednesday and passed a motion pressing the International Joint Commission to address flooding in communities along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

Premier Ford’s letter to Prime Minister Trudeau, meanwhile, was dated Nov. 19.

“The flooding has caused extensive damage to public and private property, while also severely impacting businesses that support the vital tourism economy in the region,” Ford wrote in the letter.

“The cost to municipalities, private landowners and businesses in these communities will reach into the hundreds of millions of dollars,” he continues.

Ford says he’s disappointed the International Joint Commission has not been more responsive to concerns raised.

“It is imperative that the voices of those communities most impacted by the decisions made by the I.J.C. are represented at the table,” he said.

Paterson says municipalities across Eastern Ontario have joined together to make their voice heard.

“We understand that there are other voices in this conversation, we understand that there could be other interests that are involved,” the Kingston mayor said.

“It’s very important for Eastern Ontario to speak with one voice to say this is a big issue and we are asking for action.”

A rally against high water levels is planned for Ottawa this Saturday. It’ll take place outside the International Joint Commission office on Parliament Hill.

