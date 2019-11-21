Menu

Crime

Salvation Army pulling kettles from Liquor Marts in response to thefts, violence

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 2:07 pm
Updated November 21, 2019 2:08 pm
A Manitoba Liquor Mart location in Winnipeg.
A Manitoba Liquor Mart location in Winnipeg. Randall Paul/Global News

The Salvation Army is pulling all of its donation kettles and volunteers out of Manitoba Liquor Marts in light of recent thefts and violence.

The charitable organization said Thursday that while its clients have benefited from the ‘great generosity’ of Liquor Mart patrons over the years, the recent incidents — especially one in which Liquor Mart employees were assaulted during an armed robbery — make it too much of a risk.

A Tyndall Park-area Liquor Mart location was closed until further notice after the theft, which saw several employees assaulted and one sent to hospital Wednesday afternoon.

“Our decision to remove these kettles sadden us, but the safety of our staff and volunteers is paramount,” said the Salvation Army in a release.

The Salvation Army had just announced Monday that its kettles would be returning to Liquor Marts after being eliminated from the stores last year.

Thieves assault Tyndall Park Liquor Mart employees
Thieves assault Tyndall Park Liquor Mart employees
