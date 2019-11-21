Salvation Army pulling kettles from Liquor Marts in response to thefts, violence

Send this page to someone via email

The Salvation Army is pulling all of its donation kettles and volunteers out of Manitoba Liquor Marts in light of recent thefts and violence.

The charitable organization said Thursday that while its clients have benefited from the ‘great generosity’ of Liquor Mart patrons over the years, the recent incidents — especially one in which Liquor Mart employees were assaulted during an armed robbery — make it too much of a risk.

A Tyndall Park-area Liquor Mart location was closed until further notice after the theft, which saw several employees assaulted and one sent to hospital Wednesday afternoon.

“Our decision to remove these kettles sadden us, but the safety of our staff and volunteers is paramount,” said the Salvation Army in a release. Tweet This

The Salvation Army had just announced Monday that its kettles would be returning to Liquor Marts after being eliminated from the stores last year.

