Major closure on Highway 40 in Vaudreuil-Dorion this weekend

Drivers should prepare for major detours as a section of Highway 40 in Vaudreuil-Dorion will be completely closed in both directions this weekend.

The highway will be closed starting Saturday at 8:30 p.m. and is expected to reopen at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The closure comes as work crews will be demolishing the Chemin des Chenaux overpass.

The overnight work blitz is meant to mitigate the impact on traffic in the area, according to Quebec Transport Ministry spokesperson Martin Girard.

“We need to close the highway in both directions for safety reasons because when the work will be done it’s not safe to permit cars to pass by when dismantling the bridge,” Girard said.

The overpass has been closed since October 2018 after it was deemed structurally unsafe by the MTQ.

Off island drivers be prepared for significant detours this weekend. HWY 40 in Vaudreuil will be closed in both directions over night, starting at 20h30 Saturday, reopening At 10:30 am Sunday #mtl pic.twitter.com/lsjuLPir2s — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) November 21, 2019

The ministry is asking drivers to plan their routes ahead of time and follow the marked detours.

The overpass reconstruction project for the new overpass is expected to begin 2021.

Eastbound closures

Highway 40 Eastbound from Exit 32 (Sorel-Tracy).

Closure of the Highway 30 ramp from Valleyfield to Highway 40 East.

Closure of the entrance ramp of the Cité-des-Jeunes Boulevard roundabout towards the Highway 40 eastbound.

Closing of the entrance ramp of Cité-des-Jeunes Boulevard under Chemin des Chenaux going east on Highway 40 until Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

Westbound closures

Closure of Highway 40 Westbound at Exit 40 (Senneville Road).

Closure of the Highway 40 service lane in a westerly direction at the boulevard des Anciens-Combattants.

Closure of the Morgan Boulevard ramp to the Highway 40 Westbound. Closure of Veterans Boulevard northbound at Highway 40 westbound access ramp.

Closure of ramp 36 (Dumberry Road) from Highway 40 westbound. It is closed until Sunday at 8:30 pm.

