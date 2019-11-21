Menu

Sports

WHL Roundup: Wednesday, November 20, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2019 1:12 am

RED DEER, Alta. – Evan Herman scored one goal and set up two more and Boston Bilous stopped 24 shots to lead the Prince Albert Raiders to a 7-1 victory over the Red Deer Rebels on Wednesday in the Western Hockey League.

Kaiden Guhle, Justin Nachbaur, Tyson Laventure, Spencer Moe, Jacob Brook and Aliaksei Protas also scored for Prince Albert (15-4-4), which built up a 7-0 lead by the 12-minute mark of the third period.

Jayden Grubbe had the lone goal for Red Deer (7-12-3), spoiling Bilous’s shutout bid with 1:38 left in the third period.

Rebels goaltender Ethan Anders made 23 saves.

HURRICANES 6 BRONCOS 2

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Zack Stringer had three assists and Logan Bariage had a goal and a helper to power Lethbridge (15-6-3) over the Broncos (5-12-3).

HITMEN 4 PATS 2

REGINA — Mark Kastelic scored two goals and tacked on an assist and Jack McNaughton turned aside 31 shots as Calgary (11-6-3) doubled up the Pats (3-14-2).

WINTERHAWKS 3 GIANTS 1

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jake Gricius had a pair of goals and Joel Hofer made 27 saves to give the Winterhawks (13-5-3) at Vancouver (11-10-2).

BLAZERS 10 THUNDERBIRDS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Connor Zary had a hat trick and Montana Onyebuchi and Zane Franklin scored two goals apiece to power the Blazers (15-7-0) past Seattle (6-11-3).

ROCKETS 4 ROYALS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — Michael Farren and Kaeden Korczak each had a goal and an assist as the Rockets (11-8-2) beat Victoria (10-8-1).

CHIEFS 5 BLADES 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Bobby Russel scored the game’s first two goals and the Chiefs (11-8-2) went on to beat Saskatoon (12-9-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
