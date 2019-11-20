Man in critical condition following shooting in Nepean, Ottawa police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 50s was shot on Wednesday morning in Nepean and remains in hospital in critical condition, Ottawa police said on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Meadowlands Drive East at 6:30 a.m. this morning, police said in a news release, where a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

A passerby was tending to the man’s injuries and paramedics then rushed him to hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police said no suspects have been arrested and the guns and gangs unit continues to investigate the incident.

Police urge anyone with information regarding this shooting to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5050, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or at crimestoppers.ca.

