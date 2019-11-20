Menu

Crime

Vancouver senior found guilty of murdering neighbours in West End apartment building

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 2:22 pm
Updated November 20, 2019 2:23 pm
The man was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2017 stabbing deaths of his neighbours at a Vancouver apartment complex.
The man accused of killing two people in a Vancouver highrise in 2017 has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

Leonard Landrick, 75, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in the stabbing deaths of 57-year-old Sandra McInnis and 51-year-old Neil Croker.

Surveillance video shows suspect in West End double murder
Both the victims and the accused were residents of the Ocean Towers complex on Morton Avenue in Vancouver’s West End.

During his trial, Landrick testified that he had his drink spiked by McInnis and Croker several weeks before the murders and that Croker had sexually assaulted him.

READ MORE: Video played at trial appears to show 2017 Vancouver murder suspect on night of killings

The defence is asking for a hearing to determine whether Landrick can be found not criminally responsible.

More to come.

— With files from Rumina Daya, Sarah MacDonald and Sean Boynton

