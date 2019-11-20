Vancouver senior found guilty of murdering neighbours in West End apartment building

The man accused of killing two people in a Vancouver highrise in 2017 has been found guilty of second-degree murder.
Leonard Landrick, 75, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in the stabbing deaths of 57-year-old Sandra McInnis and 51-year-old Neil Croker.
Both the victims and the accused were residents of the Ocean Towers complex on Morton Avenue in Vancouver’s West End.
During his trial, Landrick testified that he had his drink spiked by McInnis and Croker several weeks before the murders and that Croker had sexually assaulted him.
The defence is asking for a hearing to determine whether Landrick can be found not criminally responsible.
More to come.
— With files from Rumina Daya, Sarah MacDonald and Sean Boynton
