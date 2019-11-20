Concerns raised after Inuk woman’s death deemed not suspicious by police

Send this page to someone via email

An Inuit leader in Labrador is calling for an independent police investigation into the death of a 23-year-old Inuk woman, saying the RCMP made assumptions too early in the investigation.

The force issued a news release last Friday about a 23-year-old woman found dead in a wooded area of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, saying the death was not considered suspicious.

Johannes Lampe, president of the Nunatsiavut Inuit government, responded Tuesday with a statement questioning the thoroughness of the RCMP’s investigation.

Lampe says concerns have been raised in the community about whether police gathered all possible evidence or interviewed all key witnesses.

He says the woman, originally from Nain, was a frequent visitor of a Nunatsiavut-run emergency shelter, and he questions whether her race and housing status affected the handling of her case.

The RCMP issued a follow-up statement Tuesday saying the death is still not deemed suspicious based on interviews and evidence, but the investigation is ongoing.