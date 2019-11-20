Lowe’s Canada stores deemed underperforming, 34 locations set to close

Send this page to someone via email

American home improvement giant Lowe’s announced the closure of 34 stores across Canada as well as the restructuring of its corporate support staff on Wednesday morning.

Tony Cioffi, acting president of Lowe’s Canada, confirmed the stores are underperforming and that their closure will help reveal the margin of manoeuvre the hardware store says it needs to reinvest in its future growth.

Eleven of the 12 stores set to close in Quebec are under the RONA name, with the other location being the Réno-Dépôt on des Forges Boulevard in Trois-Rivières.

The closures also affect nine stores in Ontario, six in Alberta, three in Nova Scotia, three in British Columbia and one in Saskatchewan.

The company isn’t sure of the exact number of employees affected, but it says that given the current staffing needs within the Lowe’s Canada network, eligible employees will be offered a transfer to a nearby store.

The Lowe’s purchase of RONA in 2016 was contentious, with many criticizing the provincial Liberal government in power at the time for the loss of a made-in-Quebec retailer.

Lowe’s Canada intends to invest in its supply chain, web platforms, existing stores and affiliate network.

The full list of stores that will be closed in each province can be found below.

British Columbia Closing Date Lowe’s Prince George 2999 Massey Dr., Prince George Feb. 19, 2020 RONA Surrey (Newton) 6965 King George Blvd., Surrey Jan. 31, 2020 RONA Osoyoos 6014-51 St., Osoyoos Jan. 31, 2020 Alberta Lowe’s Calgary — Shawnessy 295 Shawville Blvd. S.E, Calgary February 19, 2020 RONA Airdrie 2649 Main St. S., Airdrie Jan. 31, 2020 RONA Calgary (Midnapore) 14815 Bannister Rd. S.E., Calgary Jan. 31, 2020 RONA St. Albert 730 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert Jan. 31, 2020 RONA Sherwood Park 340 Baseline Rd., Sherwood Park Jan. 31, 2020 RONA Edmonton (Ellerslie Road) 1003 Parsons Rd. S.W., Edmonton Jan. 31, 2020 Saskatchewan Lowe’s Regina – North 489 Albert St. N., Regina Feb. 19, 2020 Ontario Lowe’s Etobicoke — North 48 Lowe’s Pl., Etobicoke Jan. 31, 2020 Lowe’s Thunder Bay 1000 Fort William Rd., Thunder Bay Jan. 31, 2020 Lowe’s Cornwall 950 Brookdale Ave., Cornwall Jan. 31, 2020 RONA Brockville 550 Stewart Blvd., Brockville Jan. 31, 2020 L’entrepôt RONA — Cambridge 66 Pinebush Rd., Cambridge Jan. 31, 2020 RONA Mississauga (Rockwood Mall) 4141 Dixie Rd., Mississauga Jan. 31, 2020 Réno-Dépôt Aurora 140 First Commerce Dr., Aurora Jan. 31, 2020 RONA Oshawa 1279 Simcoe St. N., Oshawa Jan. 31, 2020 RONA Ajax 19 Notion Rd., Ajax Jan. 31, 2020 Quebec RONA Granby 316 Denison St. E., Granby Jan. 31, 2020 RONA Sorel 1293 Chemin des Patriotes, Sorel-Tracy Jan. 31, 2020 RONA Bécancour 3365 Bécancour Blvd., Bécancour Jan. 31, 2020 RONA Nicolet 2145 Louis-Fréchette Blvd., Nicolet Jan. 31, 2020 RONA Saint-Tite 700 Notre-Dame St., Saint-Tite Jan. 31, 2020 RONA Trois-Rivières 15 Philippe-Francoeur St., Trois-Rivières Jan. 31, 2020 RONA Saint-Félix-de-Valois 3110 Henri-L. Chevrette St., Saint-Félix-de-Valois Jan. 31, 2020 RONA Carignan 2395 Chemin de Chambly, Carignan Jan. 31, 2020 RONA Saint-Lambert 707 Saint-Charles St., Saint-Lambert Jan. 31, 2020 RONA Saint-Sauveur 180 Principale St., Saint-Sauveur Jan. 31, 2020 RONA Bellefeuille — Saint-Jérôme 905 De La Salette Blvd., Saint-Jérôme Jan. 31, 2020 Réno-Dépôt Trois-Rivières 4575 des Forges Blvd., Trois-Rivières Jan. 31, 2020 Nova Scotia RONA Dartmouth (Windmill Road) 500 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth Feb. 19, 2020 RONA Dartmouth (Harbour) 1000 Cole Harbour Rd., Dartmouth Feb. 19, 2020 RONA Bedford 1658 Bedford Place Mall, Bedford Feb. 19, 2020

— With files from La Presse Canadienne