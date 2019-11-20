Menu

Consumer

Lowe’s Canada stores deemed underperforming, 34 locations set to close

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 7:36 am
Updated November 20, 2019 8:07 am
Lowe’s slashes number of Canadian stores due to underperformance
WATCH: (2018) Lowe's slashes number of Canadian stores due to underperformance

American home improvement giant Lowe’s announced the closure of 34 stores across Canada as well as the restructuring of its corporate support staff on Wednesday morning.

Tony Cioffi, acting president of Lowe’s Canada, confirmed the stores are underperforming and that their closure will help reveal the margin of manoeuvre the hardware store says it needs to reinvest in its future growth.

Related News

READ MORE: Lowe’s to close 27 stores, including Rona locations, in Canada

Eleven of the 12 stores set to close in Quebec are under the RONA name, with the other location being the Réno-Dépôt on des Forges Boulevard in Trois-Rivières.

The closures also affect nine stores in Ontario, six in Alberta, three in Nova Scotia, three in British Columbia and one in Saskatchewan.

The company isn’t sure of the exact number of employees affected, but it says that given the current staffing needs within the Lowe’s Canada network, eligible employees will be offered a transfer to a nearby store.

Story continues below advertisement
Lowe’s slashes number of Canadian stores due to underperformance
Lowe’s slashes number of Canadian stores due to underperformance

The Lowe’s purchase of RONA in 2016 was contentious, with many criticizing the provincial Liberal government in power at the time for the loss of a made-in-Quebec retailer.

Lowe’s Canada intends to invest in its supply chain, web platforms, existing stores and affiliate network.

The full list of stores that will be closed in each province can be found below.

British Columbia

Closing Date

Lowe’s Prince George

2999 Massey Dr., Prince George

Feb. 19, 2020

RONA Surrey (Newton)

6965 King George Blvd., Surrey

Jan. 31, 2020

RONA Osoyoos

6014-51 St., Osoyoos

Jan. 31, 2020

Alberta

Lowe’s Calgary — Shawnessy

295 Shawville Blvd. S.E, Calgary

February 19, 2020

RONA Airdrie

2649 Main St. S., Airdrie

Jan. 31, 2020

RONA Calgary (Midnapore)

14815 Bannister Rd. S.E., Calgary

Jan. 31, 2020

RONA St. Albert

730 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert

Jan. 31, 2020

RONA Sherwood Park

340 Baseline Rd., Sherwood Park

Jan. 31, 2020

RONA Edmonton (Ellerslie Road)

1003 Parsons Rd. S.W., Edmonton

Jan. 31, 2020

Saskatchewan

Lowe’s Regina – North

489 Albert St. N., Regina

Feb. 19, 2020

Ontario

Lowe’s Etobicoke — North

48 Lowe’s Pl., Etobicoke

Jan. 31, 2020

Lowe’s Thunder Bay

1000 Fort William Rd., Thunder Bay

Jan. 31, 2020

Lowe’s Cornwall

950 Brookdale Ave., Cornwall

Jan. 31, 2020

RONA Brockville

550 Stewart Blvd., Brockville

Jan. 31, 2020

L’entrepôt RONA — Cambridge

66 Pinebush Rd., Cambridge

Jan. 31, 2020

RONA Mississauga (Rockwood Mall)

4141 Dixie Rd., Mississauga

Jan. 31, 2020

Réno-Dépôt Aurora

140 First Commerce Dr., Aurora

Jan. 31, 2020

RONA Oshawa

1279 Simcoe St. N., Oshawa

Jan. 31, 2020

RONA Ajax

19 Notion Rd., Ajax

Jan. 31, 2020

Quebec

RONA Granby

316 Denison St. E., Granby

Jan. 31, 2020

RONA Sorel

1293 Chemin des Patriotes, Sorel-Tracy

Jan. 31, 2020

RONA Bécancour

3365 Bécancour Blvd., Bécancour

Jan. 31, 2020

RONA Nicolet

2145 Louis-Fréchette Blvd., Nicolet

Jan. 31, 2020

RONA Saint-Tite

700 Notre-Dame St., Saint-Tite

Jan. 31, 2020

RONA Trois-Rivières

15 Philippe-Francoeur St., Trois-Rivières

Jan. 31, 2020

RONA Saint-Félix-de-Valois

3110 Henri-L. Chevrette St., Saint-Félix-de-Valois

Jan. 31, 2020

RONA Carignan

2395 Chemin de Chambly, Carignan

Jan. 31, 2020

RONA Saint-Lambert

707 Saint-Charles St., Saint-Lambert

Jan. 31, 2020

RONA Saint-Sauveur

180 Principale St., Saint-Sauveur

Jan. 31, 2020

RONA Bellefeuille — Saint-Jérôme

905 De La Salette Blvd., Saint-Jérôme

Jan. 31, 2020

Réno-Dépôt Trois-Rivières

4575 des Forges Blvd., Trois-Rivières

Jan. 31, 2020

Nova Scotia

RONA Dartmouth (Windmill Road)

500 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth

Feb. 19, 2020

RONA Dartmouth (Harbour)

1000 Cole Harbour Rd., Dartmouth

Feb. 19, 2020

RONA Bedford

1658 Bedford Place Mall, Bedford

Feb. 19, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from La Presse Canadienne

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
