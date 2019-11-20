Lowe’s Canada stores deemed underperforming, 34 locations set to close

American home improvement giant Lowe’s announced the closure of 34 stores across Canada as well as the restructuring of its corporate support staff on Wednesday morning.
Tony Cioffi, acting president of Lowe’s Canada, confirmed the stores are underperforming and that their closure will help reveal the margin of manoeuvre the hardware store says it needs to reinvest in its future growth.
Eleven of the 12 stores set to close in Quebec are under the RONA name, with the other location being the Réno-Dépôt on des Forges Boulevard in Trois-Rivières.
The closures also affect nine stores in Ontario, six in Alberta, three in Nova Scotia, three in British Columbia and one in Saskatchewan.
The company isn’t sure of the exact number of employees affected, but it says that given the current staffing needs within the Lowe’s Canada network, eligible employees will be offered a transfer to a nearby store.
The Lowe’s purchase of RONA in 2016 was contentious, with many criticizing the provincial Liberal government in power at the time for the loss of a made-in-Quebec retailer.
Lowe’s Canada intends to invest in its supply chain, web platforms, existing stores and affiliate network.
The full list of stores that will be closed in each province can be found below.
British Columbia
Closing Date
Lowe’s Prince George
2999 Massey Dr., Prince George
Feb. 19, 2020
RONA Surrey (Newton)
6965 King George Blvd., Surrey
Jan. 31, 2020
RONA Osoyoos
6014-51 St., Osoyoos
Jan. 31, 2020
Alberta
Lowe’s Calgary — Shawnessy
295 Shawville Blvd. S.E, Calgary
February 19, 2020
RONA Airdrie
2649 Main St. S., Airdrie
Jan. 31, 2020
RONA Calgary (Midnapore)
14815 Bannister Rd. S.E., Calgary
Jan. 31, 2020
RONA St. Albert
730 St. Albert Trail, St. Albert
Jan. 31, 2020
RONA Sherwood Park
340 Baseline Rd., Sherwood Park
Jan. 31, 2020
RONA Edmonton (Ellerslie Road)
1003 Parsons Rd. S.W., Edmonton
Jan. 31, 2020
Saskatchewan
Lowe’s Regina – North
489 Albert St. N., Regina
Feb. 19, 2020
Ontario
Lowe’s Etobicoke — North
48 Lowe’s Pl., Etobicoke
Jan. 31, 2020
Lowe’s Thunder Bay
1000 Fort William Rd., Thunder Bay
Jan. 31, 2020
Lowe’s Cornwall
950 Brookdale Ave., Cornwall
Jan. 31, 2020
RONA Brockville
550 Stewart Blvd., Brockville
Jan. 31, 2020
L’entrepôt RONA — Cambridge
66 Pinebush Rd., Cambridge
Jan. 31, 2020
RONA Mississauga (Rockwood Mall)
4141 Dixie Rd., Mississauga
Jan. 31, 2020
Réno-Dépôt Aurora
140 First Commerce Dr., Aurora
Jan. 31, 2020
RONA Oshawa
1279 Simcoe St. N., Oshawa
Jan. 31, 2020
RONA Ajax
19 Notion Rd., Ajax
Jan. 31, 2020
Quebec
RONA Granby
316 Denison St. E., Granby
Jan. 31, 2020
RONA Sorel
1293 Chemin des Patriotes, Sorel-Tracy
Jan. 31, 2020
RONA Bécancour
3365 Bécancour Blvd., Bécancour
Jan. 31, 2020
RONA Nicolet
2145 Louis-Fréchette Blvd., Nicolet
Jan. 31, 2020
RONA Saint-Tite
700 Notre-Dame St., Saint-Tite
Jan. 31, 2020
RONA Trois-Rivières
15 Philippe-Francoeur St., Trois-Rivières
Jan. 31, 2020
RONA Saint-Félix-de-Valois
3110 Henri-L. Chevrette St., Saint-Félix-de-Valois
Jan. 31, 2020
RONA Carignan
2395 Chemin de Chambly, Carignan
Jan. 31, 2020
RONA Saint-Lambert
707 Saint-Charles St., Saint-Lambert
Jan. 31, 2020
RONA Saint-Sauveur
180 Principale St., Saint-Sauveur
Jan. 31, 2020
RONA Bellefeuille — Saint-Jérôme
905 De La Salette Blvd., Saint-Jérôme
Jan. 31, 2020
Réno-Dépôt Trois-Rivières
4575 des Forges Blvd., Trois-Rivières
Jan. 31, 2020
Nova Scotia
RONA Dartmouth (Windmill Road)
500 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth
Feb. 19, 2020
RONA Dartmouth (Harbour)
1000 Cole Harbour Rd., Dartmouth
Feb. 19, 2020
RONA Bedford
1658 Bedford Place Mall, Bedford
Feb. 19, 2020
— With files from La Presse Canadienne
